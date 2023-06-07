Friday Night Dialogue: Richard Varney Poetry Reading at the Shelter Island Library

These devices provide comfort and inspiration while unlocking the imagination. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

On Friday, June 9, at 7 p.m., the Shelter Island Library will present the Fifth Annual Richard Varney Memorial Poetry Reading. Three Island authors will be present for this in-person event: Yvonne Korshak, a novelist; Lila Zemborain, a poet; and the host, poet Virginia Walker.

In the first part of the program, the writers will read from their own works. Then Virginia Walker will explain who Richard Varney was and why the Shelter Island Library has a poetry collection in his name. In the second part of the program, each of the writers will read favorite poems from the Richard Varney Poetry Collection.

Come and meet the authors for a fascinating opportunity to listen to them as they read poems from Sappho to Shelley and more. Learn about the Golden Age of Greece; hear poems of survival and enlightenment, and, especially, poems of Shelter Island.

Yvonne Korshak, a professor of Art History at Adelphi University, is the author of “Pericles and Aspacia.” Lila Zemborain, born in Argentina, a professor of Creative Writing in Spanish at New York University, is the author of “Matrix Lux.”

Virginia Walker, a retired professor of English at Dowling College and Suffolk County Community College, is the co-author of “Neuron Mirror,” (along with Michael Walsh).

Please register in advance at silibrary.org. Like all Library programs, this event is free; donations are gratefully accepted.