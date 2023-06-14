Public information forums this week on water, septics and affordable housing

(Courtesy Image)

On Thursday, June 15, and Friday, June 16, town committees will invite the public to receive information and discuss two critical issues before the town.

Members of the Water Advisory Committee and the Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board are inviting the public to meet with them under the tent behind the Shelter Island Library on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to learn about efforts to deal with septics and clean water.

They will welcome questions and want an open discussion about how to ensure all Islanders have access to clean water and effective wastewater treatment systems.

Accessory Dwelling Units Conversion

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

The Community Housing Board will hold a forum at 5:30 p.m., on Friday at the library on rental accessory dwelling units (ADUs).

The forum will assist potential homeowner applicants with requirements and procedures. The Community Development Corporation of Long Island (CDCLI) secured a $2 million grant for Shelter Island, allowing up to $125,000 to each qualified property owner to make necessary conversions.

On Tuesday, Housing Board Chairwoman Elizabeth Hanley told the Town Board that CDCLI’s President Gwen O’Shea informed her New York State might be adding money to the effort, and if the Island has more qualified property owners than funds currently allow to convert their properties to accommodate ADUs, more money might be forthcoming.