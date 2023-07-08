Four people and two dogs saved from burning boat near Plum Island

(Credit: Reporter file))

While on a routine boat patrol about 3:50 p.m. on July 1 , Southold’s Harbormaster Joseph O’Leary heard a mayday call on his radio for a boat in distress in Long Island Sound east of Orient Point.

En route, Mr. O’Leary heard a follow-up report of a boat on fire with four people aboard two miles north of Plum Gut.

The Plum Island Ferry and the Cross Sound Ferry were standing by when he arrived. He came alongside the burning boat and extracted four people and two dogs.

Sea Tow towed the vessel to a marina in Old Saybrook, Conn.

No one required medical attention.