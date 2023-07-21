Daily Update: 10K raises $13,000 for Island charities; Five Bucks selected for All-Star Game

Waiting for the start of the 2023 Shelter Island 10K, Islanders were focused, checking time, and giving themselves over to joy. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for Friday, July 21, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

10K raises $13,000 for Shelter Island charities: Money split with a major sponsor of race

Five Bucks selected for All-Star Game: Plenty of action, game ends in a 9-9 tie

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Annual Perlman Music Program performance returns to Southold High School

Fundraiser for Mattituck graduate set for July 29

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Photos: Jamesport Fire Department’s annual carnival parade

East End Food Hub breaks ground on construction of updated community space

NORTHFORKER

The best thing I ate this month: Egg sandwich from Bruce & Son

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of July 21

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Backyard’s El Cielo Paloma

Leonard Frisbie brings “laid back luxe” to East Hampton Village

WEATHER

There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 according to the National Weather Service.There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.

