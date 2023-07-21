Daily Update: 10K raises $13,000 for Island charities; Five Bucks selected for All-Star Game
Here are the headlines for Friday, July 21, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
10K raises $13,000 for Shelter Island charities: Money split with a major sponsor of race
Five Bucks selected for All-Star Game: Plenty of action, game ends in a 9-9 tie
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Annual Perlman Music Program performance returns to Southold High School
Fundraiser for Mattituck graduate set for July 29
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Photos: Jamesport Fire Department’s annual carnival parade
East End Food Hub breaks ground on construction of updated community space
NORTHFORKER
The best thing I ate this month: Egg sandwich from Bruce & Son
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of July 21
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Backyard’s El Cielo Paloma
Leonard Frisbie brings “laid back luxe” to East Hampton Village
WEATHER
There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 according to the National Weather Service.There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.