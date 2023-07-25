Shelter Island School septic system on time, on budget: Expect construction to wrap next month

The Big Dig. Work at Shelter Island School installing a new state-of-the-art septic system. (Courtesy photo)

School officials said they have good news for residents — installation of the nitrogen-reducing Fuji septic systems is progressing well and, as planned, is expected to be completed by the end of August.

The goal — years in the process — of making drinking water safe in the Center, has taken a positive step forward, according to the school officials.

There’s no need to delay the start of the 2023-24 school year, even though there will still be site work to be completed, according to Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., and Mike Dunning, who oversees building and grounds operations.

The two men provided a tour of the project on Tuesday morning.

What was known from the start of the installation, which got underway the day after graduation in June, was that the project, originally expected to cost $800,000 in 2021, had grown to an anticipated $1.14 million. The district already has $800,000 set aside for the work, and exploration is underway to determine if there are grants available to offset the increased costs.

Those costs mainly result from more expensive material prices than two years ago, when the original prices were determined.

The district had delayed the project, anticipating becoming part of a unified septic system for a number of public buildings in the Center. But this spring, the Board of Education opted to proceed with a separate septic project, using I/A (Innovative/Alternative) systems, since the area-wide project faced delays, which are still ongoing.

Since the school pulled out of the larger project, Town Engineer Joe Finora said there was no reason to rush forward with the unified system that would serve the Town Hall complex, the Community Center, Shelter Island Library, Center Firehouse, Police Headquarters and Justice Court.

How to proceed with the public buildings project remains under study, as does a move to provide potable water to homeowners in the Center, some of whom currently depend on bottled water.

“This was a monumental task,” Mr. Dunning said at the site. “None of this has been pretty.”

Costs are expected to remain firm and the schedule for completion has remained solid, the school officials said.

There were a few surprises during the excavation, such as a buried tank in the ground on the Route 114 side of the building that no one knew existed. But other than that, there were no unexpected delays.

Mr. Dunning credits local contractors, including Hirsch & Co. and Gene Shepherd Enterprises with understanding the tight schedule needed for the work to come in on time.

The New York State Department of Health, which has to sign off on aspects of the project, has been responsive when there’s a last minute call for an inspector to get to the Island so work can be certified and progress can continue, Mr. Dunning said.

He also credited John Longo, senior associate of Patchogue-based BBS Architects, Landscape Architects & Engineers, with adjusting the project to the school’s priorities and budget.