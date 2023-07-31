Police Dept: Algal blooms in creeks

What appeared as green dots in Fresh Pond prior to last weekend have developed into a widespread bloom of cyanobacteria by the weekend. (Courtesy photo)

Sightings by neighbors and bay constables over the weekend in creeks of ”algal blooms” have raised concerns.

The situation is being investigated with a Shelter Island Police Department drone to determine where the spread is happening, according to Police Chief Jim Read. The chief said bay constables observed an algal bloom in West Neck Creek, Bay and Harbor in the past week and a smaller amount of algal blooms in Congdons Creek.

Chief Read said they are “relatively common” in the area, but appeared earlier than usual this year.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention: “Algae and cyanobacteria are simple organisms that live in the water. Algae and cyanobacteria can rapidly grow out of control, or ‘bloom,’ when water is warm, slow-moving, and full of nutrients. Blooms can occur in fresh water, marine (salt) water, and brackish (a mixture of fresh and salt) water around the world. Blooms can look like foam, scum, mats, or paint on the surface of the water. A bloom can change the color of the water to green, blue, brown, red, or another color.”

Last weekend, residents observed what they thought was “brown tide” in the creeks.” Water Advisory Committee Chairman Peter Grand asked those on the committee and residents to document what they observed with a tool (see link below) created to track reports of waterways problems so they can be investigated by Christopher Goebler, Ph.D., co-Director for the Stony Brook Center for Clean Water Technology and a professor at Stony Brook University’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences.

Mr. Grand urged neighbors to use the tool and add photos on a site where it will reach the investigators.

“Not sure of the progress of the bloom, but an aerial view would tell us a lot,” Mr. Grand said.

The suggestion came from WAC member Lisa Shaw, who also heads the West Neck Water District Board.

Mr. Grand, who also leads the Fresh Pond Neighbors Association, said algal blooms are appearing in the pond as well. He said that has been reported to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the association is sending samples to the DEC laboratory through the Citizens Statewide Lake Assessment Program (CSLAP).