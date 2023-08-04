Menantic Yacht Club race report

Charlie Modica Jr. and 4-year-old Rosie, Menantic Yacht Club’s youngest member, sailing in West Neck Harbor on Sunday, July 30. (Credit: Dave Daly)

The Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) held its sixth series of Sunfish races this past Sunday in near perfect conditions — cool, sunny and dry, with fairly light but very gusty wind.

We had a respectable showing of 25 sailors on 24 boats, even though a number of regulars were off-Island sailing other races, or just plain partying, or both. There was one flip and two sailors just slid off their boats.

Rich Preito slid off his boat at the start of a race, which is not an uncommon occurrence for him. It’s happened in the past where I lost count. He must like being in the water. The other unfortunate sailor was Yours Truly when the wind died while I was hiking out and off I went. It was shocking and totally unexpected and might take me years of therapy to recover, but the unexpected swim was refreshing.

Last week two sailors dominated the front of the fleet, Derek Webster and Lee Montes. This week Derek and Andre Van Rynbach were battling it out for the lead, and Derek, with three 1st-place finishes, took the top spot again, placing 1st overall, even though they both scored 7 points. Lucky for Derek, Andre is heading back to Ohio and won’t be around for a rematch. The next grouping was Steve Shepstone, John Modica and Doug Rose, who were separated by only 7 points.

I have to say that many of the sailors are improving every week. A number of the slower sailors are not that far behind the leaders in crossing the finish line. One of our rapidly improving sailors, Jodi Sisley, suggested that it would be helpful if one of the better sailors would critique the day’s sailing at the town landing after racing. I think I can anticipate that, among others, Peter Beardsley will volunteer to do that.

The Modica family was out in force on Sunday. Prior to racing, Charlie Modica Sr. offered to take my place on the crash boat. Brother John was relieved. The brotherly competition may be starting to get to him. Charlie’s son, Charlie, sailed for the first time this summer, as did the youngest member of the MYC, his daughter, 4-year-old Rosie. Obviously they shared a boat, but one day, look out Charlie and Charlie, and I don’t mean for John.

Our phenomenal race chair, Betsy Colby, was off racing in the Herreshoff 12’s in the national championships being held at the Shelter Island Yacht Club, so George Zinger, using Jonathan Brush’s boat, served as race chair on Sunday. He was assisted by the extraordinarily capable crew of Marian Thomsen, Amy Cococcia and Debra and Brent Mintz. We really have some fantastic volunteers. Thanks to all, for a superb job.

Matt Fox and Charlie Sr. captained the chase boats, crewed by the very capable Dave Daly, Ellen Leonforte, Mary Vetri, Melanie Coronetz and Jackie Berman. Ben Gonzales and Betty Bishop were missing in action. Ben had family obligations, and it appears that Betty is having a really good time on Martha’s Vineyard. According to Denise Fenchel, Betty will be back next week.

Ellen went swimming when Eugene van Rynbach went over and he required assistance after his mast got stuck in the bottom muck in the shallow waters of West Neck Harbor. Eugene went over because his life jacket got caught on the sheet that runs along the bottom spar. I recommend putting a length of garden hose on that spar to avoid that problem. Other than that, it was a slow day for the rescue boats. Thanks, all.

Two new sailors joined the MYC this week. Welcome Michael Untermeyer and Sharon Wicks. The after-race party originally scheduled for Aug. 6 has been rescheduled for Sunday Aug. 13, details to follow.

We are a very congenial club, open to all, with no dues, no fees and no clubhouse. The sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. Just show up in West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. on any Sunday through Labor Day, check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number, and be sure to bring your life jacket.

Non-sailors are also welcome to assist with the Race Committee boat and the stake boat. You can get more information about the MYC at the MYC website: MenanticYC.com, MYC Facebook page: Menantic Yacht Club, or from Bob Harris at [email protected]. Steve and Melissa Shepstone have a fleet of loaner boats available on a first-to-reserve basis. Contact Ellen Leonforte at 914-450-1450 or [email protected] to reserve your boat.

See you on the water.

Results: Pts Place

Derek Webster 7 1

Andre van Rynbach 7 2



Steve Shepstone 19 3

John Modica 20 4

Doug Rose 26 5

Joan Butler 32 6

Charlie Modica, Jr 34 7

Paul Zinger 40 8

Denise Fenchel 42 9

Alicia Rojas 44 10

Peter Due 44 11

Rich Preito 46 12

Eugene van Rynbach 50 13

Will Lehr 55 14

Jonathan Brush 60 15

Eric Ryan 60 16

Bob Harris 61 17

Kate Duff 69 18

Jodi Sisley 70 19

John Colby 74 20

Isabel Parra 81 21

Sharon Wicks 91 22

Michael Untermeyer 96 23

Mark Webster 100 24