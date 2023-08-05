Dan Calabro and town talking about property improvements: Menantic Road deal might secure quality water

Clearing the lot between Dandy Liquors and the library on North Ferry Road. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Following years of complaints about empty buildings and businesses long gone in the Center along Route 114, some changes are happening and others could be ahead.

There’s the possibility of sales of some properties along that roadway, as well as a 15.9-acre parcel on Menantic Road — considered an eyesore for years — that could provide plentiful quality water to the Center, as well as backing up the supply for customers of the West Neck Water District, and potentially the Heights

Property owner Dan Calabro told the Reporter there are no plans to build on the site abutting his Dandy Liquors store on North Ferry Road. He said a combination of factors prompted his decision to clear the lot, noting he is 69 years old and finds it too much to maintain properties he owns on Shelter Island and in Florida.

He said he might consider developing a park in the lot adjacent to the liquor store, saying it would be a comfortable place for seniors and others to relax. But he’s not moving on that now.

At the same time, he said part of clearing of the lot that was overgrown and where others had dumped refuse was motivated by the library expansion project.

As for the two boarded up Center buildings — one the home of Bella Vita Pizza, the other Schmidt’s and before that, Fedi’s — they couldn’t be rented, according to Mr. Calabro, because the level of nitrates in the Center makes it impossible to sustain food service.

Operators of both the pizza restaurant and Schmidt’s had contentious relationships with Mr. Calabro. In the case of Schmidt’s, Mr. Calabro and Dennis Schmidt ended up in Justice Court over a rental dispute before settling the case.

As for the Menanitc Road property — cleared of old boats and other debris — Mr. Calabro said he had offered it to the town, without charge, to use as a well. But Councilman Jim Colligan said there was indeed a charge that exceeded what the town could pay.

Town money can’t be used to purchase properties at a price that would be double the assessment of that property’s value, Mr. Colligan said.

“It’s a question of meeting us halfway,” he added.

Town officials met with Mr. Calabro at the beginning of the summer, Town Engineer Joe Finora said. It was a “broad discussion” but one without any resolution, he said.

Mr. Calabro said his offer of property for the well was based on the town granting him half-acre zoning on the remainder of the site. He said he had a potential buyer who would then build affordable houses on that plot.

Mr. Colligan said recent actions by Mr. Calabro indicate there already is some progress with the cleaning up of some of the lots, and speculation about what’s happening and what it might mean.

If a deal can be reached, Mr. Colligan said, Mr. Calabro’s actions would be a true benefit to Shelter Island, improving the look of the Center and solving a problem of potable water believed to be available from the Menantic Road site.

Town Assessor Judith Lechmaski provided a list of properties owned by Mr. Calabro. They are: 13 North Ferry Road, 39 North Ferry Road, 41 North Ferry Road, 43 North Ferry Road, 53 North Ferry Road, 85 North Ferry Road, 21 South Menantic Road, 47 North Menantic Road, 43 North Menantic Road, 80 North Menantic Road and 9 Yoco Road.