Daily Update: Karl Grossman, bringing the light through reporting; Library’s latest exhibit features Eleanor P. Labrozzi’s photography

Karl Grossman, the Reporter’s weekly columnist, is the dean of Long Island journalists. (Credit: Karl Grossman)

Here are the headlines for Friday, August 18, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Profile | Karl Grossman, bringing the light through reporting

Exhibition of Eleanor P. Labrozzi’s stunning photography is on at the Shelter Island Library

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Board hears proposal for affordable housing project on Main Road in Cutchogue

Doug Geed to sign off after multi-decade career at News 12 championing ‘The East End’

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

North Forkers toast their beloved ‘host’ Doug Geed, who championed ‘The East End’ for decades

Jamesport community supports couple hit by tragedy

NORTHFORKER

End of summer (eek, we know!) bucket list

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of August 18

SOUTHFORKER

After 35 years, Nick & Toni’s keeps it simple, local and comforting

Southside Sips: Daphne’s Siena Spritz

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high near 83 degrees according to the National Weather Service. Tonight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 62 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.