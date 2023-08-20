Former supervisor Jim Dougherty has died

Former supervisor Jim Dougherty.

Former Shelter Island supervisor Jim Dougherty died Saturday.

Mr. Dougherty, a devoted environmentalist who contributed money and energy to helping to preserve open spaces on the Island, served as supervisor for six two-year terms, losing his bid for a seventh term that would have started in January 2018.

Mr. Dougherty was a Nassau County native who had a home on Shelter Island since 1976.

Charity Robey had interviewed Mr. Dougherty for an Island Profile to run this week: it will appear on this site and in Thursday’s print edition.

The family is preparing an obituary, which will be online and in Thursday’s paper.