Shelter Island Snapper Derby returns: Fishing contest for the  holiday weekend

A highlight for Island children as the summer season draws to a close, the 2023 Snapper Derby will be held on Sept. 2, 2023.

The weigh-in will be from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library Tent. The announcement of awards will be at 5 p.m. Where’s the best fishing hole? Everyone has a favorite.

There are only a few rules:

• Anglers must be 14 years of age and younger.

• All Bluefishing must take place west of Gardiners Island.

• Kids can fish the entire day.

• Participants can keep only one fish, the rest should be released.

• Be honest in the catch-and-release competition.

• Fish in clear water.

Trophies will be awarded for 15 winners:

(1-5) Biggest snapper less than 1 lb. (16 oz.)

(1-5) Biggest Bluefish

(1-5) Most caught and released

If you would like, the Lions Club’s chefs will cook your catch for you before the awards ceremony.

You can make a electronic donation to the Shelter Island Snapper Derby by going to the Shelter Island Lions Club Foundation web page: snapperderby.shelterislandlions.org.