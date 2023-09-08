Daily Update: NY Marine Rescue Center wraps up sweet release season
Here are the headlines for Friday, September 8, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
NY Marine Rescue Center wraps up sweet release season: Turtles, seals sent back home to sea
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Ukrainian family finds shelter in Mattituck
Questions swirl around major Greenport zoning changes
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead 2, Bay Shore 2: Blue Waves soccer squad looks to turn tide
‘Smaller’ warehouse planned for EPCAL
NORTHFORKER
Baking with Henley of Honeybody Bakery
North Fork Open Houses: 9 listings for the week of September 9
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: One Trick Pony’s Pony Up
Hike! 14 spots to kick-off the NFL football season on the South Fork
