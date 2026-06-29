Perlman has new associate director

Itzhak and Toby Perlman enjoy watching the Family Concert events from the rear of the performance tent. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

The Perlman Music Program (PMP) has announced the appointment of world-renowned violinist and educator Catherine Cho as Associate Director of the organization and Director of its Summer Music School. In her new capacity, Ms. Cho will join President and Founder Toby Perlman to oversee the artistic and educational vision of PMP’s premier seven-week summer residency on Shelter Island.

“Cathy has been an integral part of our PMP family for two decades and we are absolutely delighted to welcome her to this leadership position,” said Itzhak Perlman. Toby Perlman said: “Cathy has an exceptional gift for teaching and a deep understanding of PMP’s core values. She is the perfect person to help me lead our Summer Music School into its next era.”

Ms. Cho also has had an illustrious career as a soloist and chamber musician. Praised by The New York Times for her “sublime tone,” she has performed on major global stages, including Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, Salzburg’s Mozarteum, and Tokyo’s Casals Hall. Ms. Cho also serves on the faculty of The Juilliard School, where she received her BM and MM degrees.

The appointment coincides with the beginning of the Summer Music School’s 32nd season. This month, PMP welcomes the world’s most gifted young string players (ages 12 to 18) to its Shelter Island campus for intensive solo, chamber, and orchestral training. The residency launches amidst major campus facility upgrades that will enhance the student, faculty and audience experience. Celebrating over 30 years of unparalleled musical training, PMP remains dedicated to developing the future leaders of classical music within a nurturing, non-judgmental community — ensuring that no student is ever turned away due to an inability to pay.

The young students will welcome audiences to their free concerts at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in July, and August 7, 8, 9, 13, 14 and 15.