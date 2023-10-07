Sylvester Manor featured in new film

Sylvester Manor Curator/Archivist Donnamarie Barnes (COURTESY)

A documentary in which Sylvester Manor plays an important role, “Forgotten Founders: David Hempstead, Senior” has been selected for the 2023 Hamptons International Film Festival.

The screening of the film on Monday, Oct. 9 at Regal UA East Hampton at 6 p.m. will be followed by a Q& A with David Rattray, co-director of the Plain Sight Project, and Sam Hamilton, co-director of the film.

The film is a short-form documentary, directed by local filmmakers, Mr. Hamilton and Julian Alvarez, and produced by William N. Collage. Highlighting the life of David Hemp-stead Sr., on the East End, the film traces his journey from slavery to freedom, from the time of his manumission in 1804 to his death in 1834.

The film is part of the “Forgetting to Remember” project, an 18-month collaboration between Sag Harbor Cinema and the Plain Sight Project, sponsored by U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer’s Congressionally Directed Community Project Funding grant through the United States Department of Education.

This collaborative endeavor with the Plain Sight Project expands Sylvester Manor’s work to unearth the identities and stories of enslaved, indentured, and free people of color on the East End.