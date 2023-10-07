The most vulnerable among us

REPORTER PHOTO A selection from the 16 editorial awards the New York Press Association honored the Reporter with this past weekend.

Water. Affordable Housing. Density. Zoning. These are issues dominating town government discussions and in the conversations of Islanders, especially during the many months of trying to craft a Comprehensive Plan.

All of these issues are top of mind, rightfully so, to be clarified in a Plan.

But an issue not given nearly enough attention was brought to the fore at the Sept. 23 Comp Plan open house by Natasha Stowe, who spoke about the lack of information addressing poverty levels on the Island. As we reported, Ms. Stowe said there’s insufficient data on groups that are struggling, making it impossible to develop programs to address poverty. Many children on the Island come from homes experiencing high levels of poverty, and there are seniors drowning in financial problems. Needs must be defined, Ms. Stowe said, and action items developed to address the issue. For her statements, she received widespread applause.

In a series of Reporter articles on Medicaid recipients, and how the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy couldn’t fill prescrptions for some residents, we found there were more than 302 Islanders receiving Medic-aid benefits as of April last year. That represents over 8% of the Island’s population, or one in 12. At least 58 of the 302 receiving Medicaid benefits were children, ages between birth and 17. But those figures could be higher, since data from the New York State Department of Health website notes that its Medicaid numbers are only for those registered with New York State of Health (Affordable Care Act) and doesn’t include those enrolled in Medicaid through local departments of social services. The data also doesn’t include numbers from at least one subset of less than 50 people in a category, namely, Spanish speaking people in ZIP code 11965.

CAST (Community Action Southold Town) workers who deliver food on a regular basis see the poverty here, as do volunteers at the Presbyterian Church’s food pantry, and outreach workers at the other Island churches.

Another serious issue that should be raised in the Comp Plan is one Town Social Worker Alexandra Hakim has been out in front on. As she told the Reporter and the Town Board at a recent appearance, there are many people with untreated mental and emotional needs and many, especially among the elderly, who suffer from loneliness and isolation and don’t have the resources to deal with their problems.

The Department of Senior Services is one of the shining lights of Shelter Island, a solid and consistent resource for Island seniors, with a dedicated, caring and pro-active staff. But the Senior Center staff and volunteers need more help, and highlighting efforts for more aid for our elderly in a Comprehensive Plan is the way to go.

It’s said you can judge a community by the way it treats two groups, the young and the old. For the Island to thrive, plans should be made to assist, on an ongoing basis, the most vulnerable among us.