Educational Foundation opens grant cycle

Sailing cruises have enabled students to stretch their horizons behond the Island’s shores. (Courtesy Photo)

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation’s Fall Grant Cycle will open Monday, Oct. 9 and close Oct. 30. Foundation president Lydia Martinez Majdisova encourages applicants to visit the website shelterislandedfoundation.org for guidelines and also follow SIEF on social media for updates. In case you have any questions, contact shelterislandedfoundation@gmail. com or [email protected] The Foundation’s individual grant awards are made to residents of the Island, generally students, who wish to attend educational programs. In addition, institutional grant awards are made to organizations

such as the Shelter Island School and Shelter Island Public Library, and to local youth groups that offer educational programs that fit the guidelines of SIEF’s mission,which is to enhance, inspire and broaden the horizons of children and the community.

Highlights funded by previous grants included sailing trips, immersive learning in Spain, sports camps and many cultural experiences.