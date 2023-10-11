Strong finish to season at Goat Hill

Party time to end the season at Goat Hill:(Courtesy Photo)

The 2023 season ending closing meeting and party was held Sunday up at the clubhouse. Attendance was great and the weather sure cooperated. The 2023 season saw record play by both members and guests and treasurer Jim Buckland gave a very favorable review of the clubs financial position.

Gordon Cantley, acting President for the last four years, did not run for a new term and Linda Springer was voted in as the new president. Julia Best our secretary also didn’t run again and Ginny Gibbs was elected as the new secretary. Also congratulations to Jim Gereghty for his reelection to the board and to Tim Sheehan as the newest board member. The new board is set and is in great shape to carry the momentum into the next season.

Also discussed was the great success of the junior golf program in its second year and a shout out to all the volunteers who make that possible. A new fundraising initiative to build a free standing pro shop was also unanimously approved to move forward. The town is 100% on board on the new building so stay tuned for more developments on this front over the coming season. A big fund raising effort will be in the works next year. All your support will be needed to pull this off.

During the last five years great strides have been made to constantly improve the course and grounds of Goat Hill. The clubhouse has had a big makeover with a new deck, outdoor heating, new restaurant furniture and a lot of new equipment in the kitchen.

The grounds have a new irrigation system, which has been a real game changer for the greens and tee boxes. Superintendent Brian Lechmanski and his staff have done a great job and the course has never looked this good, according to a majority of the members. It has taken a huge effort to get to this point, but the results speak for themselves. It takes the support of the entire community to get to this point and beyond. As a not for profit corporation it’s our mission statement: “To preserve, maintain and manage the historic nine-hole public golf course, known affectionately as “Goat Hill,” so it remains a vibrant centerpiece of Shelter Island living.

It is our aim to continue Goat Hill’s reputation of “pasture golf” at its finest and to preserve the town-owned course as it was first designed in 1901 and to keep it affordable for residents and visitors alike by returning all profits to club operations and course upkeep.

In doing so, Goat Hill will remain a source of pride for the town and a symbol of the Island’s rich history, and will continue to be a center for social, recreational and educational activities, now and into the future.

The party following the meeting was a great way to close out the season. The band featuring Sara Mundy and Nelson Bogart rocked the house. Big thanks to our 50/50 raffle winner, Ian Weslek, who generously donated his winnings back to the club. Our mascots Harry and ally were in attendance (thanks Kim Cannon). The food from the Flying Goat was great and most importantly the support from the members and guests make it all possible. Thanks everyone for a great season!!

Flying Goat restaurant

After eight years at the clubhouse the Flying Goat restaurant will not be returning but would like to thank everyone for their support. Also the Board would like to thank the Flying Goat for their years of residence and hanging in there during that first year of Covid. We wish management all the future success. Thanks.

