Taylor’s Island to host art event

COURTESY PHOTO | Taylor’s Island.’s Smith-TYaylor Cabin

A closing event on Taylor’s Island, of Shelter Island artist Joyce Brian’s paintings, on exhibit in the historic Smith-Taylor Cabin since late May, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. “You’re welcome to join us,” said director P.A.T. Hunt, “to enjoy Joyce’s colorful and spirited art of animals and plants of our everyday environment in this unique public space.”

The island, a tombolo in Coecles Harbor, and its historic Smith-Taylor Cabin, built around 1900 by F.M. Smith, was a gift to the Town of Shelter Island from S. Gregory Taylor, directing that it should be for the “use and enjoyment of the general public.” The Smith-Taylor Cabin is listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places and on the National Register of Historic Places.

Please phone 631-749-1603 or email [email protected] to arrange transport by boat from Congdon Road Town Dock to Taylor’s Island.