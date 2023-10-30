Area golfers defeat Irish team in Carey Cup tournament  

Surrounding the Carey Cup at the Winged Foot competition are from left, standing, Donald, Chris, Tom, Donald Jr., Paul, Bryan, Bryan Sr., Catherine, Hugh, Marianne, Thomas Hugh, Thomas, Michael, and Kevin Carey. Kneeling, Beth Carey Hanypsiak, Kate Carey and Helen Carey O’Neill. (Courtesy photo)

The competition for the Carey Cup, a golf match established by Island resident Gov. Hugh L. Carey, took place at Winged Foot last week, an Am-Am match on Wednesday, Oct. 18, with Golf Ireland facing a team from the Metropolitan Golf Association last Thursday and Friday.

The MGA claimed the 17th Governor Hugh L. Carey Challenge Cup by a final score of 11.5-1.5 over Golf Ireland after rain canceled several singles matches on Friday.

With the win, the MGA extends its grasp on the Carey Cup, having possessed the trophy since its 2019 victory at Arcola, and collects its largest-ever margin of victory in the event. Though Ireland still owns the 8-6-3 edge in the overall record, the MGA has held the upper hand as of late, going 4-1-2 since 2011.

Governor Carey donated a silver claret jug which serves as the official trophy to foster commerce between the two countries and to promote sportsmanship and goodwill through friendly competition. Named the Carey Cup, the matches alternate between courses in Ireland and the MGA courses in the Greater New York area.

The matches have continued biennially, and a change to the format was made in 2021 with the addition of four women to each team, making it 10-person teams playing a Walker Cup-style competition featuring Four-ball, Foursomes, and Singles matches at some of the best courses in Ireland and the Met Area.

The Carey family, many of whom live on the Island, fielded 17 golfers for the Am-Am tournament last Wednesday.