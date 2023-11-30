Shelter Island Calendar of Events: Nov. 30, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAYS, DECEMBER 9, 16

Jiu Jitsu, Community Center, ages 6-12, 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. 6 classes $120 Residents, $130 non-Residents. Classes continue on Saturdays in January. Information, registration at shelterislandtown.us/recreation

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1, SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

Sylvester Manor Volunteer Leaf Cleanup and Cider at the Manor House, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (drop-in). Volunteer to help with annual leaf cleanup on the Manor House lawn.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

Dick Behrke Quintet featuring John Ludlow, Ram’s Head Inn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

St. Nicholas Fair, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, featuring vendors, Cookie Walk, auction, soups.

Susan Schrott, at the Shelter Island Historical Society, “Rise with Radiance,” book signing, 11-1.

The Chequit Tree Lighting, 3- 6 p.m. Gingerbread unveiling, Santa, hot cocoa, toddies and more.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4

CAST Food Van, 61 Cobbetts Lane, 3 – 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5

Chamber of Commerce Tree Lighting, 5 p.m. Police HQ. Caroling, followed by hot chocolate at Community Center, visits with Santa.

SATURDAYS, DECEMBER 9, 16

Jiu Jitsu, Community Center, ages 13+, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. 6 classes $150 Residents, $160 Non-residents. Information, registration at shelterislandtown.us/recreation

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

Shelter Island Menorah Lighting, Police HQ, in conjunction with Center for Jewish Life of Sag Harbor, 4:30 p.m.

TOWN MEETINGS Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Thursday, November 30, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

WMAC

Monday, December 4, 5 – 7 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, December 5, 1 – 3 p.m.

DEER & TICK COMMITTEE

Wednesday, December 6, 10 – 11 a.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, December 6, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, December 7, 6 – 7 p.m.