Tea and Tree event at Sylvester Manor rescheduled, new date

Sylvester Manor decorated for the season. The Manor’s “Tea and Tree” event is December 30. (Courtesy photo)

Sylvester Manor, the historic site and a family home for generations, will host a Tea and Tree celebration on Saturday, Dec. 30, from 2 to 5 p.m., rescheduled from Dec. 16 due to unforeseen circumstances.

Inspired by holiday traditions begun by Alice and Andrew Fiske, the last descendant of Nathaniel Sylvester to live in the Manor, the event is a celebration meant to express gratitude to the Island community including donors, volunteers, and sponsors for their support throughout the year.

The Manor House will soon be closed for renovations, so this will be the last opportunity for a while for the public to visit and enjoy its hospitality for the holidays.

There is no charge to attend and the event is open to everyone. Please RSVP to [email protected].