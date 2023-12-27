Man arrested for driving while intoxicated

(Credit: Reporter file))

Jeffrey A. Franzoni, of Fort Lauderdale , Fla., was arrested by Shelter Island Police officers at 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 25 and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Police reported that Mr. Franzoni was sleeping in his vehicle with the engine running and the vehicle in drive. He was tested and his blood alcohol level registered .18.

According to New York State law, a BAC of .18 or more is evidence of aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Mr. Franzoni was held overnight at Police Department headquarters and later arraigned before Shelter Island Justice Court.

He was released on his own recognizance and directed to return at a later date.