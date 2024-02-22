Posset? What’s Posset?

Posset-ively delicious, this suggested serving of the classic dessert. (Credit: Mary Lydon)

In October, we were having dinner in our favorite restaurant (Marconi’s) in our favorite town (Clifden in Connemara) in our favorite country (Ireland). As we were about to order dessert, a tray of glasses was being served to a table near us to a group of people expressing delighted anticipation.

We, of course, ordered it.

Known in England since Tudor times, Posset (also historically spelled possyt, potshots, poshotte, poosay) was originally a popular hot drink made of milk curdled with wine or ale and spices, which was often used as a curative for colds and fevers.

Shakespeare mentions possets several times in his plays. And, by the 17th century, it had become a party drink flavored with nutmeg, brandy and sherry, decorated with clotted cream and ground nutmeg on top. Still more a drink than a pudding.

There are only three ingredients, but many ways of combining them. I asked an Irish friend and I have followed her recipe. I’m a cook, not a baker, and knowing this, she cautioned me to follow exactly and not to experiment with the process.

And so, here it is, unadulterated —

POSSET RECIPE:

First, zest one lemon (you should get about 1 Tablespoon).

Then, juice the lemon (you need 5 Tablespoons, so you might need some juice of another lemon).

Combine and put aside.

Next, pour 16 ounces of heavy whipping cream into saucepan.

Add 3/4 cup sugar (less if you prefer a tarter dessert or if you are using sweeter Meyer lemons).

Bring the cream and sugar to a boil over medium heat, stirring until sugar dissolves and comes to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium-low and boil for 4 minutes, stirring constantly.

Remove from heat.

Stir in lemon juice and zest slowly until combined and let sit for 10 minutes to cool.

Stir again and divide into four ramekins or cocktail glasses.

Cover the surface of each with cling wrap to avoid skin, and chill until set, two-three hours or overnight.

When serving, remove cling wrap, and top with a scattering of berries, extra zest, and mint.

Another possibility is whipped cream and shaved chocolate.

Or, all of the above. Enjoy!