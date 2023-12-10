Shelter Island Justice Court: Dec. 10, 2023

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Nov. 13, 2023 as reported by the court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

John D. Amicucci, turn signal violation.

Jessica M. Carson, turn signal violation, fined $50 plus $93.

Aaron Daniels, no PFD for child under 12, $25.

James S. Lenzer, disorderly conduct, $100 plus $125.

Tullia B. Limarzi, turn signal, $50 plus $93.

Clementino Pirir Boch, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Kevin Sanchez Carranza, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Scott L. Murphy, securing boats more than two hours at a dock, $100.

Twenty-six cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 19 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and seven at the request of the court.

Deemed scofflaws for failure to appear were Jennifer L. Bolton, Frank I. Loverro and Oscar Reyes-Torres on traffic violations.

A bench warrant was issued for Hector S. Mateo Pedro on traffic violations.

On Nov. 27. with Judge Westervelt on the bench, the following defendant pleaded guilty to the charge as noted.

Juan A. Secaida, turn signal, $50 plus $93.

Sixteen cases were adjourned to later dates on the court calendar, nine at the request of defendants or their attorneys and seven at the request of the court.

A criminal summons was issued for Susan Debevoise for failure to appear on charges of fire code and certificate of occupancy violations.

Deemed scofflaws for failure to appear were Kevin McCafferty and Daniel W. Shuman on traffic violations.

On Dec. 4, with Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum on the bench, the following defendants pleaded guilty to charges and were fined as noted.

Stephen G. Gifford, parking violations, $50.

Geoffrey E. Minte, parking violations, $125.

Sonia D. Rivera, pedestrian violation, $100.

Deemed a scofflaw was Joshua Viljoen on a vessel regulation charge.

Nine cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, seven at the request of defendants or their attorneys and two at the request of the court