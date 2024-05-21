Lawn poppies offered for sale: American Legion Auxiliary fundraising for veterans programs

Poppies brighten an Island lawn. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

After World War I, the poppy became the official symbol of the American Legion family to honor the memory of soldiers who fought and died during the war.

Thanks to the American Legion Auxiliary, a new crop of poppies, which can be displayed on your lawn, are here and can be ordered for pick up Friday, May 24, National Poppy Day, at the Legion between 4 and 7 p.m.

Contact an Auxiliary member if you would like to have a few for your garden. The poppies are $20 each, 2 for $35 or 5 for $85.

A limited number are available. Any leftovers will be available for sale at the Memorial Day Parade on Monday. All profits go to veterans programs.