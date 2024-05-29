Shelter Island students making a difference with ‘Light the Night’

(Courtesy photo)

On Friday, May 17, Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society students hosted “Light the Night” on school grounds to raise money and awareness for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, raising $467 by selling lanterns and refreshments and organizing lawn games.

Pictured above, from left, are Honor Society members Leonardo Dougherty, Jaxson Rylott, Harper Congdon, Robert Beckwith, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Johanna Kaasik, Madison “Quinn” Sobejana, and Dariana Alvarado Duran.