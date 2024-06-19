Bruce Wolosoff and Reflections in Music: Next Shelter Island Friends of Music concert

Composer and pianist Bruce Wolosoff in his Island home. (Credit: Katya Wolosoff)

On Saturday, June 22, at 6 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, Shelter Island Friends of Music presents “Reflections in Music,” featuring pianist, composer, and educator Bruce Wolosoff. He will be joined by violinist Michelle Ross and cellist Clarice Jensen, composers as well, in a program titled, “Paradise Found.”

Solo and ensemble, they will perform their own compositions — including two “electro-acoustic” pieces, a first for the SIFM — and works by Schubert and Piazzolla.

The name of the program, “Paradise Found,” refers to Cello Sonata #1, composed by Mr. Wolosoff during the pandemic. The concert will also include a world premiere of Clarice Jensen’s “In Holiday Clothing, Out of the Great Darkness,” featuring cello and electronics, as well as Michelle Ross’s “Canon,” for violin and looping pedal.

Mr. Wolosoff is a Shelter Island resident of 28 years. This is his second performance for SIFM; he first graced our stage in a solo performance in April 2022.

Lauded as “an authentic American voice” for his integration of classical, jazz, blues and contemporary influences, he often composes in collaboration with leading artists from dance to film, including with his wife, dancer and artist, Margaret Garrett. He was named Artistic Director of Reflections in Music in 2020.

Michelle Ross was a Perlman Music Program “Little,” and a protégé of Itzhak Perlman. She is artistic director of Chamber Music at Eleventh Street (New York City), which fosters dialogue between classical music, painting, and audiences.

Clarice Jensen’s music has been described as “incredibly powerful neo-classical pieces that seem to come straight from another astral plane.” Ms. Jensen recently scored three award-winning feature films, and she is currently at work on several new film and television projects, as well as her next album.

There is no admission fee; donations are always appreciated. A reception with the musicians follows the concert. Visit shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org for more information and the rest of our 2024 season.