Tuesday primary voters’ guide

John Avlon and Nancy Goroff. (Courtesy photos)

Tuesday’s Democratic primary pits two congressional candidates, John Avlon and Nancy Goroff, vying to run against Republican Rep. Nick LaLota in November.

Also on the ballot are Robert Waife and Arnott Gordon Gooding who are competing for the Democratic nod to run against Tom Cronin for a vacant Shelter Island Town Board seat.

In November, the major party candidates for Town Board will face an independent candidate, Lisa Shaw.

This is Ms. Goroff’s second run for the 1st District seat in Congress; her first campaign, in 2020, pitted her against former Republican congressman Lee Zeldin. Mr. Avlon is a newcomer to the political stage.

Mr. LaLota was first elected in November 2022, winning the seat Mr. Zeldin had held since 2015. With his first term set to end in January 2025, both Democrats have their eyes set on turning this almost decade-long red seat blue.

Ms. Goroff taught at Stony Brook University for more than 20 years and chaired its chemistry department. She is president of the nonprofit Gallery North in Setauket and serves on the board of the Institute of Digital Media and Child Development, as well as the National Advisory Board of the Union of Concerned Scientists. She also helped launched the Long Island Strong Schools Alliance in 2021 after “three right-wing MAGA extremists” were elected to a Smithtown school board, she said at the time.

John Avlon is a former CNN commentator and prior editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast. He is also an author and presidential historian, according to his website. He was a speechwriter for former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani during his second term and in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks.

The Democratic hopefuls participated in a debate focused on East End issues earlier this month hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork, as well as the leagues of Brookhaven, Smithtown and Huntington.

The polls are open on Shelter Island tomorrow, Tuesday, June 25, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m at the Community Center.