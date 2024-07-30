Shakespeare returns to Sylvester Manor: ‘As You Like It’ delights audience

Gabriel Portuando, left, and James David Larson played several roles in the production. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Shakepeare’s “As You Like It,” staged on the grounds of Sylvester Manor on Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28, brought back a tradition that had thrived for years on the Island. Both performances were sold out, as Islanders came for an evening of theater-in-the-round on the iconic Manor lawn.

According to the Folger Shakespeare Library, “As You Like It” is thought to date from about 1599, although it was not published until the 1623 First Folio.

Nathaniel Sylvester settled on Shelter Island in 1651, selecting the site for his house not far from where the current Manor House, built in 1737, stands today.

Kea Trevett as Rosalind, left, with Angie K. Harrell. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The play, the most pastoral of Shakespeare’s, introduces several characters appearing as themselves or disguising their identities. They emerged from the Manor House, which stands in for a castle, or from the woods around the lawn, transformed for the evening into the Forest of Arden.

Bringing picnics and settling in beach chairs on the lawn, the audience watched characters bring to life the intrigues of a 17th-century family quarrel over a country estate.

Shakespeare at the Manor was a popular annual event on the Island, featuring students from Juilliard, until it was halted by the COVID pandemic.

The cast for the new production, composed of local and New York City actors, was directed by Bay Street’s Director of Education & Community Outreach Allen O’Reilly. He and his wife moved to the Island a year ago, and began to explore it.

Allen O’Reilly gathers the characters for a nuptial ceremony. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

“I came across this amazing landscape,” he said, “and the yellow Manor House.” He had heard about the previous Shakespeare at the Manor shows, and called Executive Director Stephen Searl. “He called me right back,” Mr. O’Reilly said, “and we immediately began a pro-active collaboration.”

Over 1,000 actors responded when the casting call was posted online, and Mr. O’Reilly assembled a cast of professionals who began rehearsing in person at the Manor last week — although they’d had their scripts since February and were well-acquainted with the play.

On the Manor lawn, a song, a dance and a buck’s head create a scene. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

“As You Like It” is also known as Shakespeare’s most musical play, and the actors’ talents as musicians, singers and dancers were highlights of the performance, to which the audience responded with hearty appreciation on a beautiful summer evening.