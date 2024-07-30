Taylor’s Island painting class: Plein Air workshop offered

A view of Taylor’s Island. (Credit: Linda Puls)

On Saturday, Aug. 3 a Plein Air Painting Workshop will be held on Taylor’s Island, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Painters of all levels of experience are welcome for a day of landscape painting with award-winning artist Linda Puls.

The day includes a boat ride to Taylor’s Island, a tour of the cabin, demonstration of landscape painting and painting with fellow artists.

A break for lunch and friendly critiques are also on the agenda. The workshop is open to acrylic, oil and watercolor painters, ages 13 and up.

The cost is $100 per person; space is limited to 10.

All proceeds benefit the Taylor’s Island Foundation. For information or to reserve a spot with a credit card, go to taylorsisland.org.

For more details and a supply list contact Linda [email protected]