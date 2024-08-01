Bucks and Shelter Island — a perfect match

The Shelter Island Bucks moments after defeating their cross-bay rivals, the North Fork Ospreys in the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League semi-finals, to punch their tickets for the championship series against the Southampton Breakers. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be for the Island’s team. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Looking back at the 2024 Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League season, the Shelter Island Bucks can take pride in many accomplishments.

From leading the league in wins at the end of the season to making it to the final championship series, the Bucks delivered outstanding baseball for their fans and were an entertaining group every time out.

Bucks General Manager Brian Cass summed it up, telling the Reporter, “Once again, Shelter Island came through! We had a great season, and a great group of kids.” Earlier this year, GM Cass explained that fielding a team this year was incredibly difficult, with finding housing for the team nearly impossible.

“I want to thank everyone involved, from our host families to all of our sponsors — we couldn’t do this without you,” the GM said.

Every Bucks game, Fiske Field was filled with player hosts and other die-hard fans, including a large number of young baseball enthusiasts. Each summer, all seven teams of the HCBL host junior clinics of their own, which are free to attend.

The Bucks had 28 kids in attendance this year, with seven Bucks players and Coach Vern Hasty leading the clinic.

After the clinic, the same group of kids could be spotted at almost every home game, as they brought along their family members to support the Bucks.

Every home game, a volunteer announcer kept the fans informed on what was happening; the Lions Club ran a concession stand; batboy Joe Rasmussen collected loose baseballs and other gear for the players; and SALT, Vine Street, Slice and numerous Shelter Islanders sponsored post-game meals for the players.

Coach Vern Hasty, GM Cass, the players, and everyone involved deserve a well-earned “Thank you” from the Island community for a summer to remember.