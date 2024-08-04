Suffolk Closeup: Destroying 400 million years of L.I. life

The horseshoe crab, a delightful sight on East End beaches, is in danger. (Credit: Helen Zhang)

“We are destroying this incredible living fossil, chopping it up for bait,” New York State Assemblymember Deborah J. Glick (D-NYC) told me in an interview last week.

Ms. Glick is the author of a bill in the State Assembly, which with a companion measure in the State Senate, have passed that would protect horseshoe crabs. They would prohibit horseshoe crabs from being taken from the waters of New York State except for educational and research purposes.

The legislation is now before Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) to sign or veto.

In a letter to the governor, Assemblymember Glick, a Manhattan resident with a Suffolk County connection — she spent several years renting on Fire Island, which is a habitat for horseshoe crabs — wrote: “Horseshoe crabs have existed for over 400 million years. Commonly referred to as living fossils, these marine creatures predate the earliest dinosaurs by hundreds of millions of years. Their long existence on our planet has led them to be a keystone species which many other marine and avian species rely on for their continued survival.”

“Unfortunately,” wrote Glick, “humanity’s exploitation of this prehistoric species has threatened to end horseshoe crabs’ 400-million-year existence.”

Environmentalists in Suffolk County are enthusiastically backing the legislation and so is a global expert on horseshoe crabs, a scientist from Suffolk, Dr. John Tanacredi, a resident of the Town of Huntington. “It needs to be done,” said Tanacredi of the proposed ban.

From New York State waters, principally off Long Island’s shores, 150,000 horseshoe crabs are taken every year, mainly for bait to catch whelk and eel, said Tanacredi, director of the Center for Environmental Research and Coastal Oceans Monitoring (CERCOM) located in West Sayville, a component of Molloy University in Rockville Centre. He is a full professor of Earth and Environmental Studies at Molloy.

Shelter Island is also a home of horseshoe cabs. As Sarah Lewis in “Mashomack Musings” started a 2020 piece on “Living Fossils on Shelter Island” — “Did you know we have a pre-historic species on Shelter Island? Horseshoe crabs, often called ‘living fossils.’ …..Horseshoe crabs spend summers in shallow water, plowing through sand and feeding on small clams, crustaceans, worms and algae.”

For many decades Tanacredi has extensively studied horseshoe crabs. He points out that horseshoe crabs aren’t all over the U.S., but are limited to the Atlantic Coast from Maine to Florida. In a presentation before the group Long Island Metro Business Action in 2021, he said they could now be “on the cusp” of local “extinction.”

The Seatuck Environmental Association, based in Islip, also in a letter to Gov. Hochul, has expressed “on behalf of the board of directors and supporters” of it “the organization’s strong support” for this “horseshoe crab protection measure” and “urge you to sign the legislation into law. If done, this beleaguered species, of which approximately 3.5 million have been killed in New York State over the past quarter century for use as bait in the eel and whelk fisheries, will finally receive the protection it deserves.”

“As a result of this huge take,” said the letter, signed by Enrico Nardone, executive director of Seatuck and an attorney, and John Turner, Seatuck’s senior conservation policy advocate, “horseshoe crabs have declined precipitously in New York coastal waters, most notably at numerous sites around Long Island. Many Long Islanders have noted the significant decline in horseshoe crab populations, recalling when the species was abundant in New York coastal waters decades ago.”

The letter says the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation “has set annual harvest quotas for the crabs at 150,000 animals and has implemented a few other measures in an effort to conserve horseshoe crab populations … Unfortunately, these strategies have failed to reverse the loss.”

“We understand there is opposition to the legislation from the Long Island Farm Bureau, representing baymen, and several companies that ‘bleed’ horseshoe crabs for the production of Limulus Ameboxyte Lysate (LAL), which is used to detect … bacteria on surgical equipment and implants. We believe their opposition is unjustified,” said the letter to the governor.

Regarding bait, “there are other baits and bait formulations that have proven effective in catching both whelk and eel,” it continued.

And, “there are synthetic alternatives to LAL that negate the need for companies” to “bleed” horseshoe crabs. “A new laboratory manufactured product, recombinant rFC [scientific shorthand for recombinant Factor C] is an alternative to LAL and has proven to be as effective and in some cases more effective than LAL. Not surprisingly given its effectiveness, rFC has been approved for use in Europe, where it is displacing LAL. In the United States, the U.S. Pharmacopeia is very likely to approve the use of rFC in the United States later this summer,” said Seatuck.

Seatuck is asking people to write to Gov. Hochul asking her to sign the legislation. On its website — //seatuck.org — is an “Action Alert” saying: “Your help is needed to ensure New York seizes a historic opportunity to safeguard horseshoe crab populations.”

“Please take a moment to urge Gov. Hochul to enact this important measure,” it says, and lists the phone number of the governor’s office, 518-474-8390, the link to her “official contact page” and suggests, too, “mailing her a letter or postcard.”

Adrienne Esposito, executive director of a leading area environmental organization, Citizens Campaign for the Environment, says: “We have been depleting the species for decades and it is time to stop. We are incredibly excited that horseshoe crabs will finally have needed critical protections in New York State so its populations can rebound.”