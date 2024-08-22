UPDATE: Small plane crashes on Shelter Island

The small plane that came to halt near Burns Road earlier this afternoon. (Credit:Shelter Island Police Department)

The two people on board the small plane that crashed near Klenawicus Airfield have been identified.

Shelter Island Police Department Det. Sgt Jack Thilberg has reported that the pilot of the fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft was Michael Eli Noam, 78, of New Milford, Conn., and the passenger was Nadine Strossen, 74, also of New Milford.

There were no injuries to either person, according to Sgt. Thilberg.

The call to the Police Department came in at 12:11 p.m. and units responded to Klenawicus Airfield. Also at the scene were Shelter Island Fire Department personnel and an Emergency Medical Services crew. There, they located a 1974 Cessna 182 Skyplane, which had taken off from Danbury, Conn.

According to Sgt. Thilberg, “During the landing, the pilot made what is referred to as ‘a poor aeronautical decision.’”

Miscalculating the length of the landing strip and wind conditions, the aircraft contacted the paved portion of Burns Road, and the pilot was unable to bring the aircraft to a stop, Sgt. Thilberg reported.

Damage to the plane included a front wheel torn loose as it went over the roadway and “crashed nose-first into a grass lot,” Sgt. Thilberg added.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the incident and authorized the removal of the aircraft.

The FAA will make the final determination of the cause of the crash and events surrounding the incident, but the Shelter Island Police Department has determined at this time that the crash appears to be non-criminal and accidental.

