American Legion hosts 4th annual BBQ Cook-off

The team of Peder Larsen, Wesley Congdon and Mtchell Clark prepare a pig for the main event at the BBQ. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Saturday of Labor Day weekend was the festive occasion for the 4th annual Barbecue Competition, on the grounds of American Legion Mitchell Post 281, to raise funds for Legion programs serving active duty members, veterans and their families.

Nearly 270 guests filled picnic tables after sampling the pulled pork and side dishes prepared over the afternoon by competing barbecue teams. Enjoying the company of friends and neighbors with the air filled with sweet, smoky aromas recalled for many the beloved summer Chicken Barbecues long hosted by the Shelter Island Fire Department.

A highlight of the event was the presentation by Commander Zack Mundy to Bob Brady of a certificate honoring his 50 years of service as a member of the Legion.

Mr. Brady has been a familiar figure to Islanders as he marched in the annual Memorial Day parade over the years.

The Barbecue Champion team, chosen by a panel of seven judges on Taste, Texture, Appearance as well as Texture for the meat and sauce only, was 631 BBQ, captained by Max Pelletier.

There was also a Community Favorite team judged by ticket holders on each team’s entire dish. The Sultans of Swine, captained by Tim Sheehan, took that honor.