Vigil embraces healing, hope

Sue Gallant speaking at the Vigil is flanked by (left to right) Jim Colligan, Nancy Green, Faith Evans, Victoria Shields (partially hidden) and Gina Kraus. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Shelter Island’s Vigil of Hope was a communal embrace of caring that brought together people struggling with addiction to alcohol and drugs; those using, those recovering, and grieving families and friends from all walks of life. Establish by Gina Kraus, this is the fourth year of an event that started in the summer of 2021, after five local young people lost their lives to fentanyl-laced drugs. It took place Thursday, Aug. 29, just before sundown on Fiske Field.

About a year before the first Vigil, Ms. Kraus’ son Evan died after taking cocaine that had been contaminated with fentanyl, and she became a guiding light for hope and recovery in the face of an opioid epidemic.

It’s a story she would rather not have to tell. Evan grew up on Shelter Island, began using drugs and alcohol in high school, and fought his addiction for years. Despite treatment, rehabilitation, and the unwavering support of family and friends, his life could not be saved. In the terrible aftermath of her son’s death, Gina Kraus began to use her gifts as a teacher to reach out to children in schools, young people in prison and families and friends affected by addiction.

Gina’s gift is the ability to turn her family’s tragedy into a teaching moment for others. She said in her remarks on Thursday, “I am sharing my story about Evan hoping that this story will be someone’s survival guide.”

Jim Colligan, an educator and former Town Board member, welcomed about a hundred people to the event. It was held on International Overdose Awareness Day, the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose. Its purpose, Mr. Colligan said is, “To remember without stigma those who have died and to acknowledge the family and friends left behind.”

Ms. Kraus’ emotional remarks were followed by the account of 37-years-sober Sue Gallant, who described the grip of drugs and alcohol and her lifelong struggle to remain sober. “Sobriety is not an accomplishment, it’s a gift,” she said. “Addiction is the opposite of connection and community.”

Father Peter DeSanctis of Our Lady of the Isle said a prayer for spiritual strength, and Lenore Dileo-Berner and Steve Addabbo performed “Hero” by Mariah Carey, a ballad of personal strength.

Vicki Shields, who grew up on Shelter Island and is raising three children here, spoke of the power of Al Anon to support families affected by addiction. School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., described his own family’s struggle with alcohol addiction and the programs conducted at the school to help students appreciate the threat of the disease of addiction they face and how to navigate those dangers.

Faith Evans, a Crisis Counselor with Youth Connect described the emotional support help line for teenagers based in East Hampton, and available free for Shelter Island teenagers in crisis.

The sun was down, and the Vigil lit by votive candles held by a hundred hands when Nancy Green of the Shelter Island Health and Wellness Alliance spoke of community and state resources for people who need support and treatment. And she reminded everyone, “None of us would be here tonight if it were not for Gina.”