Shelter Island Photo Quiz: What is that? Sept. 21, 2024

No one could locate last week’s photo of the sundial (see below right). Roger McKeon wrote that it was at the South Ferry. Sorry, Roger.

(Credit: Capt. C Stone)

The sundial is on Taylor’s Island, known as a “tombolo,” a land form in which an island is attached to the mainland by a narrow piece of land such as a spit or a bar. Once attached, it is then known as a “tied island.” Our tombolo sits in Coecles Harbor and was first known as Cedar Island.

The property was originally purchased by Francis Marion Smith in 1899 from the Nicoll family, who had extensive land holdings on the southeast end of the Island, including the property which Mashomack Preserve now encompasses.

Smith was known as the Borax King; his Pacific Coast Borax Company, which marketed “20 Mule Team Borax,” was the industry leader for decades.

Smith built a log cabin on the island as a rustic retreat, often hosting picnics, outings and clambakes there. After his death in 1921, the land’s title was transferred to several development companies, until it was purchased in 1939 by S. Gregory Taylor, who ultimately gave it to the Town of Shelter Island for the “use and enjoyment of the general public.”

Taylor, born Soterios Gregorios Tavoulares, emigrated from Greece in 1908 and became owner of several large New York hotels, including The Montclair, the Hotel Dixie, and the Hotel St. Moritz.

He cherished his idyllic island, and was ultimately buried on its northeast side, overlooking Coecles Harbor. Under the terms of his will, his nephew, Stephen Stephano, had the use of Taylor’s Island until his death, which occurred in 1997.

The Town took actual possession of the tombolo a year later.

Back to the present and our solar-powered clock, which is a Shelter Island story in itself.

We heard from Richie Surozenski, that “Steve Lenox and I placed it there.” The sundial was a gift from Cindy Arkinson to Richie and Steve. “We were helping Cindy out after her grandparents, Tony and Florence Olenski, had passed, clearing out their house on North Ferry Road for her. We saw the sundial in the backyard and Cindy said we could have it if we wanted.”

Richie thought the perfect place would be on Taylor’s Island. Capt. Christopher Stone, who took last week’s photo, said, “It was totally accurate every time I checked it.”

No surprise to Richie. “I set it up facing south. It tells perfect time.”