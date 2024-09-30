Oyster feast shines at Shelter Island History Center

Oscar the Oyster, along with some joyous friends, made an appearance at the oyster gala at the History Center. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

The day that had been optimistically forecast as cloudy and possibly windy turned out instead to deliver an insistent, chilly rain as the Oysters R Here event opened on Saturday evening. Fortunately, the Shelter Island Historical Society was well-prepared, with a roomy main tent and several auxiliary ones to shelter the guests and an array of special offerings.

The Peconic County Ramblers gamely sang and played to entertain the crowd gathered in the main tent while protecting their electrical equipment under their own canvas. Volunteers sold raffle tickets and served up a smorgasbord of appetizing dishes from tents around the perimeter.

Efficiently serving the line of eager guests from a boat-shaped vessel filled with ice, four expert shuckers served up cold, fresh Oysterponds oysters provided by Alice’s Fish Market.

Nate Phillips described the no-nonsense approach taken by him and his colleagues, Joe Rhodes, Jason Packer and Bert Waife. “This is the 9th time I’ve done this event,” he said. “It’s down and dirty. We keep it simple.”

In the center of the main tent was an array of donated luxury items and experiences-to-be-had that drew bids from guests competing to take home a work of art or unusual handmade piece. An Adirondack twig chair and handmade dulcimer went to new homes, and golfers would get to enjoy a day at Gardiner’s Bay or The Bridge Club nearby. The Chequit and Pridwin donated vacation stays, and a 10-day European experience in a farmhouse in Umbria, Italy awaited the successful bidder.

Raffle tickets were sold for prizes donated by generous Island businesses, from a handmade ceramic platter by Stephanie Sareyani to a three-hour photography session with Adam Bundy.

Adding to the culinary experience of the oysters, King Andrew Cheese provided a taste of numerous gourmet flavors, with Maria’s Kitchen and Eccentric Bagels rounding out the offerings. Bartenders Jim Gereghty and Chris Carey, recently seen as Red and Wheezy the ferry deckhands in the Historical Society’s summer musical, served up a variety of beverages under the partial shelter of a stand of trees.

Having paid in advance, the sold-out crowd wasn’t going to be deterred from the oyster fest by the weather. It was a fun, casual gathering on the cusp of summer’s exit and a new crop of autumn events. Each guest received a souvenir glass etched with Oscar the Oyster, the mascot of the 1950’s Shelter Island Oyster Factory, and a certificate for a free cocktail at The Pridwin. Oscar himself, portrayed by James Dawson, genially posed for photos with guests.

The oyster industry’s place in Shelter Island History was honored by the Society, with an archival film of oyster shucking being screened in a side tent. Rebecca Mundy from The Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve and Kate Rossi-Snook from Cornell Cooperative Extension shared a table where guests could learn about ongoing shellfish restoration efforts.

Kate Rossi-Snook showed guests some remarkable, and remarkably tiny, sea creatures. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

From a goldfish bowl on the table, Ms. Rossi-Snook scooped up tiny sea creatures who have been thriving alongside oysters in Dickerson Creek as a result of this program. “Here’s a pipefish — similar to a sea horse — and a skillet fish and a feather blenny,” she explained as she proudly introduced each one.

After a five-year hiatus, the popular oyster event was enthusiastically welcomed back by all. Mary Fran Gleason, President of the Historical Society’s Board of Directors, welcomed the guests and thanked the sponsors, while Executive Director Nanette Lawrenson was in constant motion, ensuring that the many working parts of an extensive fundraising event were all functioning smoothly.

The smiles on the faces of guests left no doubt that this was true.