Shelter Island artist Roz Dimon’s Lincoln art to be shown at Ram’s Head, hosting weekend events

(Credit: Roz Dimon)

A show of Island artist Roz Dimon’s renowned Lincoln drawings will be featured at The Ram’s Head Inn on Oct. 12 and 13.

An opening reception on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. will feature light hors d’oeuvres and wine. On Saturday the 13th, a poetry reading at noon will be presented.

Sparkling wine and sparkling water will be served.

To RSVP, email [email protected] for the receptions and to book dinner or brunch at the Inn as well.