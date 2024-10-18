Run For Your Life: A  guide to the 5K course

The start of a previous Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk. (Reporter file)

How to describe the Shelter Island 5K, set to run its 25th annual race on Saturday? Easy — hills, hills, and more hills.

Here’s what to know if you’re going to be in it. Walkers and runners line up behind the starting line on the hill next to the Shelter Island Country Club golf course.

Do so in reverse order (faster first) based on your expected race time. Be honest. You don’t want someone running over you instead of around you. Walkers are especially prone to be toasted by competitive runners.

The course starts uphill. Do be cautious and take allowance to start slow because running uphill requires far more energy than flats. Remember, keep your posture — always staying exactly 90% over this road surface for the flats, lean slightly back on up hills; sloping slightly forward going down.

At 100 yards from the start you’ll make a sharp left-hand turn onto Stearns Point Road. Appreciate this downhill slope as you follow the road to the right and begin the first series of hills. Stay to the right to minimize the distance.

As you crest the first hill, you’re about a quarter mile into the race. Don’t be quick to celebrate as the short downhill leads to one of the largest hills on the race. Crest at about a half a mile, then a short downhill to another short hill. You look down to the longest downhill section of the race. You’ll have a chance to recover some of the energy you’ve expended.

Keep your pace up going downhill to take advantage of the gravity. On your right is the renowned Perlman Music Camp— one of the greatest assets to Shelter Island. Come back next summer and enjoy the free concerts.

At the hill bottom you’ve covered .75 miles. The gentle hills here won’t be much of a challenge. The route takes a sharp right-hand turn and you’re at the 1st mile marker.

Now you’re onto a straight line series of small hills. Staying in the middle makes sense. (Wow, a new asphalt surface will do wonders for your hips and knees, thank you, Shelter Island Highway Department.) The second hill is more challenging, but it leads to a nice flat and then after a downhill section, you will see the road turns almost 90% to your right.

Stay on the inside of this right first turn. Just ahead there’s a second right hand turn. Complete that turn and, hurray! You’ll be heading toward the finish line instead away from it.

Follow your nose; the road race here is quite straight. And at the end of this last downhill the hills just get bigger, steeper, and closer together. When you crest the next-to-last you are at the 2-mile point.

Have faith at this point. There’s only one more hill. And that should give you the confidence to take it like a piece of cake. Crest this last rise and you will be at about 2.25 miles into the race. At the top, make a sharp right-hand turn, and take full advantage of the linked two downhill sections of this long hill.

At the bottom you’ll be making a right and running toward The Pridwin Hotel in front of you. As you approach it, make a left-hand turn to run in front and start thinking of the post-race celebration.

It’s still tough, because no finish line is in sight. You won’t be seeing it for a while, but it’s there.

This last turn at about 2.5 miles (0.6 to go!) points you to the finish line. Your best option here is to try to run as straight a line as possible, which means you will move from one side of the race course to the other. Don’t knock anyone down.

The race ends at the world famous (or infamous) Sunset Beach hotel. Shelter Island Race volunteers provide a stellar post-race party.

Congratulations! And indulge! You have just completed the most challenging 5K on the planet. Be sure to thank the Shelter Island volunteers for their hospitality.