Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Oct. 17, 2024

Note to letter writers: Letters endorsing a candidate or candidates for the election, or commenting on ballot referendums, with early voting starting Oct. 26, will not be accepted for the issue of Oct 24. This is to ensure that those who disagree with a letter’s point of view will not be restricted from expressing a counter viewpoint.

CLEAN WATER QUESTION

To the Editor:

For years, we’ve read about the harmful effects of nitrogen pollution in our water. Thankfully, this Election Day, Suffolk voters can play a direct role in helping to resolve our water quality problems by voting “Yes” on Ballot Proposition 2.

After more than a decade of research, scientists tell us that nitrogen pollution from outdated septic systems is suffocating our bays and harbors, contaminating drinking water, and causing fish kills and harmful algae blooms. But it’s a problem we can fix.

If approved by voters, Proposition 2 will create a long-term revenue source dedicated to helping us protect and restore clean water. Specifically, East End homeowners would receive significant tax-free grants to replace their outdated and polluting septic systems with new clean water technology.

We East Enders love and depend upon our coastal way of life, and we owe it to ourselves, our families, and future generations to bring clean water back to the region.

That’s why, when you vote this year, I hope you will join me in flipping your ballot over and voting “Yes” on “Prop 2” — The Clean Water Question.

BOB Deluca, President, Group for the East End

THE REAL BENEFICIARIES OF CLEAN WATER

To the Editor:

The Water Advisory Committee (WAC) has spent months marketing a public health rationale for bringing Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) public water to the Town Center. Only six of the 153 private wells tested exceeded the EPA maximum of 10 mg/L of nitrates; another 68 wells had elevated levels (5-10 mg/L). When it came out that SCWA only treats nitrates and other pollutants above EPA levels, this cover story collapsed.

Last week WAC presented a cost comparison of SCWA public water to an in-house treatment of private well water. Some dubious assumptions overestimating the cost of in-house water treatment and underestimating the cost of public water were made to communicate to a skeptical audience that the cost of public water over 25 years would not be substantially higher than in-house water treatment.

Even assuming the comparison was accurate, why would homeowners want expensive distribution of SCWA public water? All houses on Shelter Island already have essentially free water distribution via the aquifer and private wells. The majority have good water that requires little if any treatment. The few with elevated pollutants would get much better water quality by installing in-house water treatment for $4,000-$8,000.

Who would then benefit from public water? The scenario presented last week involved wells in Sachem Woods (behind IGA) and a water main running along Route 114 to Town buildings in the Center. This is a business zone. Businesses/developers would benefit from the growth- and density-inducing side effects of public water, particularly with Transfer of Development Rights (TDRs) thrown in, as well as eliminating SCDHS testing and treatment requirements of well water. Additionally, their public water would be subsidized by the Town (i.e., all taxpayers) if the Town buildings are connected to public water instead of their own nearby wells.

JAN SUDOL, Shelter Island

THANKS, MR. CHAPMAN

To the Editor:

Recently, I attended the presentation given by Andrew Chapman and the Water Advisory Committee comparing possible options for our community for homes that have water test results showing unhealthy water quality.

It is my understanding that Andrew Chapman is a volunteer and is on the Water Advisory Committee. His career includes decades of professional executive management experience in two large water supply companies located in Connecticut and New Jersey. At no time during the presentation did I think he was promoting public water for Shelter Island.

He did research to compare and show how well water and Suffolk County water would work on Shelter Island, including the costs for each homeowner. Mr. Chapman presented the information in a very easy to understand way.

Unfortunately, some members from the audience were rude and seemed to attack him for his presentation. How sad is it that people could not be respectful of this informative presentation. I can understand people have different opinions, but someone who is giving his time to present information as a volunteer should be commended, not attacked.

I thank Mr. Chapman for educating me on water solutions for Shelter Island.

THERESA R. ANDREW, President, Menantic Peninsula Association

MENANTIC CREEK

To the Editor:

My major focus is the health and well-being of Menantic Creek, and I very much appreciate that Menantic Creek was recognized in the discussion at the Town Board Candidate Forum.

Menantic Creek continues to receive detrimental flows from surrounding areas, including Fresh Pond and the Town Center. It was discouraging to hear Gordon Gooding downplay the importance of cleaning up Fresh Pond when it comes to its effect on Menantic Creek.

Menantic Creek is affected by Fresh Pond, as well as other flows. Since Fresh Pond water flows into Menantic, cleanup of the pond is an important step in improving the health of Menantic Creek. Menantic Creek is suffering and no harmful influence on it should be downplayed.

The I/A installation at the school is a wonderful first step, but it alone will not solve the problems of water quality in the Center. We need to move forward with I/A system installations and septic improvements to provide relief to our surrounding downslope neighborhoods and Menantic Creek.

I truly appreciate the efforts of those who are leading the conversation on water quality. We need to understand all the options that may be available to us. As stated — there is no one-size-fits-all solution that will work for all of us.

The conversation around public water and other ways to address water quality needs to continue while we each figure out how to best address our own individual water quality issues. Those who want to shut down that conversation are not working in the best interest of our community at large.

The candidate who expressed the most open, flexible and truly interested approach is Lisa Shaw.

I appreciate that she cares enough to put herself out there to work for all of us.

ALICE DEUPREE, Shelter Island

NO FALSE CHOICES

To the Editor:

While it’s natural to have questions about the best path forward regarding our water issues, conversations must remain rooted in facts and mutual respect. The Water Advisory Committee is working diligently to explore a range of options, each with the same goal in mind: ensuring clean, safe, and sustainable water for every member of our community.

The options are not the false choice between private wells and Island-wide public water but finding the right mix of approaches to caring for the health and well-being of our whole community. Home filtration and small community water supply systems are a part of that mix. Experts, like the Suffolk County Health Department, the NY Department of Health, the EPA, and the CDC all advise homeowners to connect to public water supply systems whenever possible. On Shelter Island this is not possible in most areas and not needed for some homes. You won’t know, however, unless you test your home.

In the State every resident has a legal and constitutional right to clean water. Not everyone can address water contamination issues on their own. Calls for outside experts and yet more studies are an excuse. We have the data: there are public health problems with our water supplies in some areas. We must act now.

Misinformation about the Ground and Surface Water Management Plan does not help. This plan was written by trusted professional engineers with many decades of experience, far more than its critics. This 20-year guiding framework is a living document, designed to be updated every five years. We are now in year four.

At the heart of all these efforts is a simple belief: we are stronger together. Islanders have always prided themselves on caring for one another, and caring about the quality of the water we all drink, is no different.

LISA SHAW, Shelter Island Water Advisory Committee, West Neck Water Executive Board, Island Action candidate for Town Board

DON’T STAY SILENT

To the Editor

In the Oct. 10 Reporter, I hope you read the article by Julie Lane covering the public hearing on a proposed rewrite of the Town Dock Code, Chapter 53.

The underlying concern was pitting private property riparian rights to build a dock against the public’s right to access the shoreline for their personal use. Fortunately, people who have come before us had the foresight to preserve waterfront access via Town landings, as well as protecting the shoreline for public beaches. These luxuries are not to be taken lightly; they are rare and add to our quality of life on our island.

Waterfront landowners pay a premium to purchase their property and support a hefty portion of the Town’s tax burden. Under State and common law, they have a Riparian Right to access navigable water, presumably for a boat and a dock. Unfortunately, most of the suitable locations to construct a new dock have been taken. What’s left is shoreline that’s shallow, or rocky, or overexposed to nature’s wrath in the form of wind and waves.

The debate over property rights vs. public access and enjoyment of public submerged land will, perhaps, go on forever. Meanwhile, as a community, we need to convey to the Town Board where each of us stands in this debate. The future character of our shorelines is in the cross hairs. At the same time, property rights are at stake. The rewrite will prohibit a large portion of our shoreline from new dock construction.

I encourage everyone to email the Town Board — [email protected] — to express their stand on this issue. It’s only fair that Board members have as much input as possible to create policies and yes, laws that the community can support.

JOHN NEEDHAM, Shelter Island

TAX SHOCK

To the Editor:

Homeowners will be in for a big shock when their next property tax bill arrives. The Town budget and the coming reassessment of property are all connected. In 2025, the tax assessor will revalue all Shelter Island properties back to 100% of market value for the first time since 2021. Since both assessed value and tax rates imposed on those values determine your property taxes, property tax bills could increase more than 50% in 2025, unless the Town Board reduces spending or lowers tax rates.

But the latest budget proposes a 10.2% increase in spending. During her tenure, Supervisor Brach-Williams has been increasing town spending and tax rates faster

than in the past and more than nearby towns. The state tax cap of 2% was passed in 2011, after towns like East Hampton’s near bankruptcy threatened pensions and emergency services. The cap protects all of us, and piercing it is irresponsible.

Big tax increases also hurt housing affordability for homeowners who pay 98% of our island’s taxes. Taxes, along with rising mortgage costs and insurance premiums, are the top three costs of home ownership. Even small tax rate changes have a big impact; each 0.10% (one tenth of one percent) increase means another $1,000 increase in property taxes for the average home.

When you vote for Town Board candidates in November, think about who has relevant financial experience. A big “catch-up” revaluation requires the Town Board and the assessor to provide more disclosure and special hearings to explain the budget and prove tax fairness.

Plan to speak up at the budget meetings and during the tax grievance process about out of control spending and rising property taxes.

KATHLEEN DEROSE, Shelter Island

THE 21st CENTURY

To the Editor:

I would like to acknowledge the Candidates Forum on Sunday and the candidates for their articulate, well-meaning participation.

However, in my opinion, Gordon Gooding was the only person who seems to exist in the 21st Century. We are no longer “The Little Town That Could.” We are all grown up now and must address our problems with mature principles.

Didn’t the other candidates learn that sometimes you have to “spend money to save money?”

If we say we really care about the future, Gordon is the obvious choice.

Barrie silver, Member, Shelter Island Democratic Committee

CANDIDATE FORUM

To the Editor:

I would like to thank The League of Women Voters for organizing Shelter Island’s candidate forum. Hopefully, all Islanders will watch the debate on the Town’s YouTube channel if they could not attend in person.

The three candidates did well under pressure while presenting their views on difficult topics. However, a few of Mr. Gooding’s key points seem to be contradictory in nature. Mr. Gooding made it clear the increase in the Town’s budget by 10% was unacceptable.

However, Mr. Gooding also advocated for a second Town attorney and a Town planner. Presumably, these would be two new full-time positions with six figure salaries and full benefits. How does one reconcile being a “budgetary hawk” while expanding the government in this manner?

I am equally puzzled by Mr. Gooding’s current pro-affordable housing stance considering many of his supporters worked diligently to defeat the housing referendum.

Mr. Gooding also seemed very concerned about getting things done, which is ironic because the Better Island for All wing, which he is a part of, has done nothing but obstruct the Comprehensive Plan and obstructed filling the 5th board seat by appointment. Those actions condemned the Town to gridlock on many issues.

Mr. Cronin should have been appointed to that seat, but Ms. Shaw would have been an acceptable compromise as an appointee. I commend Ms. Shaw for realizing the dangers of these political games and getting involved. If Mr. Gooding is elected, he will only serve the Better Island for All agenda along with Mr. Dickson and Mr. Dyett.

Conversely, Mr. Cronin is running to represent all Islanders and to make Shelter Island more affordable and to protect the environment and taxpayer by using common sense and creative thinking.

GARY BLADOS, Chairman, Shelter Island Republican Committee

FORUM RE-CAP

To the Editor:

Thank you to everyone who attended the recent Shelter Island Town Board Candidates Forum. Your presence showed how important it is for the community to be involved in local government.

The forum was a respectful and diplomatic exchange of ideas between all the candidates. I want to recognize the hard work and thoughtful presentations of the candidate platforms. It was a testament to the significance of this democratic process.

Among the candidates, Arnott (Gordon) Gooding, the Democratic nominee, stood out with his well-rounded approach to Shelter Island’s most pressing issues. Gordon emphasized the need for affordable housing and suggested shifting Town Board meeting times to allow working residents to attend and have their voices heard. He also addressed the need to consult experts to address the Island’s water challenges, focusing on long-term solutions and the connection between water quality and septic systems.

Gordon spoke about the importance of fiscal responsibility. He stressed the need for careful management of tax dollars, eliminating wasteful spending, and ensuring transparency in the budget. His experience with the Community Preservation Fund, his leadership in environmental preservation, and his deep understanding of Shelter Island’s unique challenges make him a great candidate to guide the community toward sustainable solutions.

Throughout the discussion, Gordon showed that he listens to the community’s concerns, values transparency, and is dedicated to finding practical solutions. His experience working with Town and County government committees and his ability to build consensus will serve Shelter Island well.

It has been a long election season, but now is the time for action. Early voting begins on Oct. 26, and I encourage everyone to support our Democratic candidates across Row A. Thank you to everyone who participated and supported this vital part of our democratic process.

CATHERINE BRIGHAM , Chairperson, Shelter Island Democratic Committee

LISTENING TO ALL

To the Editor:

Sunday’s Candidate Forum was a commendable affair. Orderly, interesting, and almost without reproach. I went in with no preconceived notions and happily walked away with a good understanding of each candidate.

I went in knowing this is a small town, and regardless of who wins this November these candidates are likely to turn up again, I wanted to understand the aspirations and interests of each candidate. The most telling Q & A was the question about their priorities, for the single year they would serve, and the additional four years if reelected.

The answers were interesting considering the ads each candidate has placed in this paper. Mr. Gooding was the only person to prioritize community involvement, community housing, and cohesiveness. I found it unfortunate that a question asked to a candidate about what effective measures, other than affordable housing, would be explored to address the needs of the long-term, year-round working community was not answered and we heard no rebuttals from the other candidates.

It was also unfortunate that the moderator decided to make a folly out of community concerns surrounding the Recycling Center, calling the question comic relief.

I commend Mr. Cronin and Mr. Gooding for taking the question seriously and giving thoughtful statements about local traditions, the local working community, and the efforts made by concerned citizens. Addressing topics raised by the community professionally shows a deeper sense of who among us is willing to listen to all of the citizens of the Island and not just selected groups. It’s been obvious this year that we all need to pay close attention to who we select to govern.

K.D. HURST, Shelter Island

CONNECTIONS

To the Editor:

The article in the Oct. 10 Reporter about the closure of Jack’s Marine, a Soloviev acquisition, mentioned the involvement of Lisa Hashagen. It says she “manages Soloviev Group’s Island acquisitions.” Ms. Hashagen is the daughter-in-law of the independent candidate for Town Board Lisa Shaw.

Assuming that, if elected, Ms. Shaw would recuse herself from any matters directly involving either the Soloviev Group and its many Island holdings (including our only pharmacy) or Town Attorney Stephen Kiely (who has represented Soloviev interests), crucial questions would still remain for Shelter Island voters.

Would Ms. Shaw be able to objectively ignore the potential impact of decisions on such issues as public water, public sewerage, and zoning, on Soloviev development plans?

And could Ms. Shaw’s Soloviev connection expose the Town to litigation as Mr. Kiely’s connection did? That connection led the Ram’s Head Inn to add Mr. Kiely (who shares some key backers with Ms. Shaw) as a defendant in both his official and personal capacity in its suit against the Town. As a result, the Town paid an outside law firm tens of thousands of dollars to defend him, money that could have been better spent to benefit the Shelter Island community.

STEPHEN JACOBS, Shelter Island

RE-ELECT TOWN JUSTICE STANLEY BIRNBAUM

To the Editor:

Stan has practiced law for 51 years on the East End of Long Island. He has extensive local knowledge and experience, ranging from traffic and Town Code violations to criminal cases. He is highly respected by fellow attorneys and judges and has shared his expertise while serving on important legal committees that include the Criminal Law, Supreme Court, County Court, Ethics, and Grievance Committees.

For the Suffolk County Bar Association, he has investigated grievances filed by clients against their attorneys and made tough decisions that impact their law licenses.

Stan has inspired high school students while serving as a volunteer judge for the New York State High School Mock Trial Tournament, held annually between participating high schools.

He considers multiple factors in sentencing: the safety, welfare, and needs of the community; the effect of the defendant’s actions on the victim(s); restitution; and available court-sponsored and other rehabilitation programs.

During his current four-year judicial term on Shelter Island, Stan has listened respectfully and compassionately, weighed all sides, and sought to protect all parties and their loved ones to ensure the community remains safe.

Stanley Birnbaum is eminently qualified to hold the position of Shelter Island Town Justice.

On Election Day, I urge voters to reelect him, so that he can continue his service to our community.

GREGORY TONER, Shelter Island