Suffolk Closeup: Signing off

Peter Waldner’s cartoon in the October 27, 2005, Reporter took on the issue of political signs.

Suffolk County’s landscape is again bedecked with political campaign signs, and has been since before Labor Day.

On the Island in July there was a letter to the editor of the Reporter signed by the town’s Republican and Democratic leaders and Lisa Shaw, running for the Town Board as an independent candidate, noting that “we are excited that the public wants to begin showing support for their respective candidates.”

But they declared: “In the spirit of keeping it neighborly and our mutual love of the beauty of this island, all the campaigns/parties have agreed to these parameters about yard signs for the November election.”

They continued: “We all commit to distributing no yard signs until Labor Day … We will commit to only posting signs in easements directly in front of private property and only with the owner’s permission.” And further, “We will commit to removing political signs within 48 hours after Election Day.”

In a piece he wrote about this, Reporter editor Ambrose Clancy commented: “These days, bipartisan decisions in politics may be as rare as unicorn sightings, but it’s happening on Shelter Island.”

In Southampton in August, Republican Southampton Councilwoman Cyndi McNamara was rebuffed by the Democratic majority on its Town Board as none of its four members seconded her motion to schedule a public hearing on a bill she had drawn up to put limits on the placement of campaign signs in the town.

In an editorial, the Southampton Press and Sag Harbor Express called this “disappointing” and commented: “Every election season, the town is plagued by an inundation of the campaign signs dotting roadways and front lawns.”

Southampton isn’t alone. The proliferation of campaign signs is a wide problem in Suffolk and elsewhere.

Then, in Southampton last month, McNamara did receive Town Board support for instructing the town’s Highway Department to clear political signs from Southampton Town-owned property and roadsides, and the Board acknowledged how the existing Town Code prohibited such postings although this was rarely enforced.

A highly consequential presidential election is ahead. And there will be important choices to be made in contests for the U.S. Congress and State positions.

Plus, in Suffolk County there will be a referendum on the ballot to increase the county’s sales tax to raise billions to help finance sewers and high-tech cesspool systems. The yearly explosion of political campaign signs might be considered a far lesser matter. Still, it’s a bothersome issue for many.

On the Island, Editor Clancy spoke with Julia Weisenberg, a member of the Shelter Island GOP Committee. She spoke of the last election cycle “‘with sign wars” when they were ubiquitous, in traffic circles on Town land and Community Preservation property. In addition, the theft, vandalism, and destruction of political yard signs was unprecedented, according to representatives from the Republican and Democratic committees, and echoed by long-time observers who say they’d never seen anything like it.”

On the online social network Nextdoor, Grania Brolin of Water Mill, long a member of the Southampton Town Democratic Committee, wrote last month: “This is about the lawn signs we see every fall. They remind us to think about the upcoming elections, compare candidates’ values, choose among them, and then take the time to vote. On the East End, lawn signs for Democratic candidates are often ‘disappeared’ (a kinder word than stolen). I find this unacceptable. I know that the signs are not pretty but they get taken down after Election Day and don’t harm anyone.”

There was a torrent of 80 comments and 41 heart-shaped declarations of support.

Among the comments: “To be fair, perhaps we can acknowledge that both party’s signs disappear.” Another person said: “It’s only a sign, get over it. Vote how you want. The wind probably took it.” Another said: “I believe we have much bigger problems to face than this.”

But, as another person wrote: “Whatever your political persuasion, the gazillion election signs pollute the environment … pollute the landscape. What a waste.”

And another wrote: “Having spent three weeks in China years ago, I was amazed by the interest [in], questions and admiration of our freedoms as Americans by all young Chinese I encountered. And even more impressed by their extensive knowledge and understanding of our politics and system of government. An interest and knowledge far greater than most Americans I know! Shame on our indifference and failure to appreciate our freedoms! I for one would welcome a political lawn sign on every front lawn! In a ‘free’ country, where more than half of those eligible do not actually cast a vote, and then complain about ‘our government,’ I challenge all who object to political signs [to] cast an intelligent and informed vote!”