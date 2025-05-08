Kathleen Gleason Cogan Memorial Service

Anyone planning to attend the Celebration of Life for at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 17, at Camp Quinipet, should be aware of the following:

Carpooling is highly recommended since parking is limited at the camp. Parking is not allowed on the grass and the roadway must remain clear in the event emergency vehicles are needed. Parking in the circle in front of the Welcome Center is reserved for those who have a handicap.

A golf cart will be available to transport those who have difficulty walking downhill to the outdoor celebration site. Parking attendants will be stationed at the camp entrance and inside the camp; please follow their instructions for your safety.

Please wear comfortable shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. In the event of rain, the celebration will be held indoors. Kathy’s family thanks you for your cooperation and welcomes you all.