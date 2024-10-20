Shelter Island By the Numbers: Oct. 20, 1014

(Courtesy photo)

60

Percent of Town Board members needed to pass a resolution to adopt a budget for 2025 that would go above the State-imposed 2% tax cap

3

Candidates for the vacant Town Board seat responded to questions last Sunday posed by Jo-Ann Robotti on behalf of the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork

9

Days of early voting will take place at the Community Center between Oct. 26 and Nov. 3 in advance of the Nov. 5 general election

526

Dollars raised in a one-hour bake sale by National Honor Society members to help provide relief to residents of southern states hit by Hurricane Helene

2 to 4

Prescribed burns planned at Mashomack Preserve over several months designed to protect oak trees from destruction by invasive vines

120

Bed nursing home, San Simeon in Greenport, is under new ownership by TL Management, a company that owns more than 100 facilities in the United States