News from the Shelter Island Country Club: Closing weekend at Goat Hill

The Shelter Island Country Club’s clubhouse at Goat Hill. (Reporter file photo)

As the last week of the season is already underway at the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC), this weekend promises to be one of exciting events. Join us for a day of golf and other fun activities.

The Pro-Shop is running a 20% sale off all apparel. The shop is fully stocked with fall and winter gear, and you can get ahead of the 2025 golf season with polos and summer attire still available. Enjoy the delicious food and drinks available at the 1901 Grill. Check out the schedules below.

Saturday, Oct. 26

SICC will be hosting a private outing, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. As the final headcount is unclear, please contact the Pro-Shop to determine if the course will be closed, at 631-749-0416. The Pro-Shop is still running a 20% sale on apparel. The Shop is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, a Halloween party will be at the 1901 Grill on Saturday. Discounted drinks at the bar, and a full schedule of events will be offered to entertain children and adults.

Starting in the afternoon, fall-themed games and trick-or-treating will be available for the kids. In the evening, from 8 p.m.. to midnight, the Grill will host an adults-only Halloween party.

The best costume will win a $100 gift card. With specialized Halloween cocktails and discounted rates on all standard drinks at the bar, the 1901 Grill is the perfect place to spend your Saturday evening.

Sunday, Oct. 27

The club will have its end-of-the-year party. First, the members meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m., where the board will discuss everything the club accomplished this year, plans for next year, and vote on vacant positions on the board.

Afterward, food will be provided by the 1901 Grill, with a cash bar. Members are required to pay $10 per head, and guests are welcome to attend, at $20 per guest. The meeting can be attended by anyone, and members and guests are encouraged to attend, to learn more about the club’s future, and celebrate its success this season.

At the 1901 Grill, lunch and dinner will be served at 50% off, and bottles of wine are 25% off. Sunday will be the last day of service for the Grill’s first season, and now is the perfect time to celebrate their success, and try some new dishes you might have missed this season. Stop by from noon to 2 p.m. for lunch, and 5 to 8 p.m. for dinner. To make a reservation, call 631-749-5466.

We look forward to seeing you at the club sometime this weekend!