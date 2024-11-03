Shelter Island Reporter photo quiz, Nov. 3, 2024: What is that?

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Last week’s photo (see below) is, as Roger McKeon responded, “The flag painted on Kissing Rock.” Adding, “Too easy this time.”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

From the number of responses we received, Roger is right, but the photo was also an opportunity for folks to acknowledge a special place, and also to chide one another a little bit.

Correct answers were fielded from Ed Hydeman, Elizabeth McKee, Pamela Lawrence, Pat Hanson, Emily Altschul Miller, Cynthia Michalak, Lori Hughes and Barbara Vandenbergh. George Rowland coyly wrote on our Facebook page, “I’ve heard of it … never been there.”

To which Esther Simovich responded: “Liar!”

George came back with: “O.K., maybe once.”

Carleen Washington wrote: “Maybe what cousin George said or maybe not. But don’t make us both liars.”

And Melissa Sullivan Wilson wrote: “Oh, if it could talk.”

Others had no doubts it was Kissing Rock. Edward Holm, who wrote “A blue line in that flag would be great.” Right on the money also were Lynda Steinmuller, Jules KD and Victoria Anne Reeves Russ.

A favorite trysting spot long ago, at the end of Rocky Point Avenue on the water, Kissing Rock got its name before the area was developed in the 1940s and 1950s, according to the Shelter Island Historical Society, when there was privacy, the moon and stars over the bay, and people who only had eyes for each other.