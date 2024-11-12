Shelter Island Quick Quiz : Trish Anzalone answers the Reporter’s questions

Manager Trish Anzalone behind the counter at the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

Trish recently took over as manager of Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy, replacing Greg Ofrias, who departed after nearly three-and-a half decades.

As she prepares to undertake a “refresh” of the store and fountain counter, she said she plans to frame one of Greg’s Pharmacy shirts embroidered with his name and hang it on the wall, “like a retired sports jersey.” She’s dubbed herself “Gretel on the Griddle – a female version of Greg.”

Known for being constantly busy, Trish stood still for five minutes to answer our Quick Quiz.

Q: Favorite event, Fireworks, 10K, 5K Run/Walk, or other?

A: The Chicken Barbecue was always my favorite — I miss it. Now, I’d say the Barbecue Cook-off at the Legion.

Q: Favorite place to walk on the Island?

A: I love walking Nostrand Parkway, with the way the trees come up and over. It reminds me of Garden City’s classic Stewart Avenue, near where I grew up. My other favorite walk is Manhanset Road.

Q: Wades or Crescent, and why?

A: I think of Wades as the perfect place for a family picnic. If I’m by myself, I’d rather spend the time at Crescent.

Q: Favorite place to watch a sunset on the Island?

A: That would definitely have to be Crescent Beach.

Q: Favorite breakfast sandwich, from where?

A: The Bacon, Egg and Cheese — with pepper and ketchup— from the Pharmacy. Always has been.