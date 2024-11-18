Jenifer’s Shelter Island Journal: Gratitude

(Credit:Courtesy illustration)

I had planned to make this column about gratitude, not just because of its convenient proximity to Thanksgiving, but because back a few weeks ago I was harboring the notion that I, and millions like me, would shortly have something huge to be grateful about.

Of course, I wouldn’t call my column “Gratitude” — such straightforwardness is not my style — but then on Nov. 6, it didn’t matter anyway. When I’d emerged somewhat from my catatonic state, I dumped “gratitude” as a topic, opting instead for a column that in 800 words would tackle all the great opposites: war/peace; rich/poor; love/hate; and, naturally, good/evil.

A passionate column—called “Showdown,” maybe, that would rail against tyranny and inequality, and the criminal abuse of our planet. And, like one of those wild-eyed fanatics brandishing an “The End is Near” sign in those ubiquitous cartoons, I would exhort my fellow seniors to action. In fact, considering that, sadly, the terrific moniker “Gray Panthers” was already taken, maybe we could call ourselves “The Elderforce.” No kidding.

Really, no kidding.

Then, kind of by default, I began actually reading the Nov. 7 edition of this paper. By force of habit, I’d picked up a copy at the pharmacy (not, of course, at the IGA which, oddly, has decided not to carry it), but hadn’t really looked at it. Turns out, its contents amounted to a veritable paean to the care, feeding and protection of our natural resources, including human ones.

The Reporter has dedicated itself to hosting a series of public forums that will speak to the many issues determining the Island’s future, the most recent one was on Nov. 14 —“Commercial Fishing on Shelter Island: Bringing Back a Traditional Enterprise”.

As editor Ambrose Clancy wrote in an editorial: “We are living through dramatic, and at times frightening, times when we consider the natural world around us on the East End, this place of magnificent bays, sound and ocean. We know something isn’t right in this world, with startling statistics of the steep drop of scallops living in our bays.”

In that same issue, feature writer Charity Robey provides two excellent articles “detailing the science of scallops and our saltwater resources.”

But while the Reporter focuses on topics specifically impacting our Island and the East End as a whole, the implicit message of community involvement and commitment to protecting our environment on a state, national and global scale comes through loud and clear.

Regarding that same commitment to preserve and protect the human variety of our natural resources, the Reporter included an article by Chris Francescani headlined “CAST leader honored for transforming non-profit,” in which the author profiles Cathy Demeroto, who is stepping down after seven years as executive director of The Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation (CAST), and is being honored for her crucial contributions to expanding CAST’s outreach and impact on local communities, including Shelter Island.

Francescani quotes her saying, “We knew we had found the right place for CAST. And with the support of so many compassionate and generous people in the community, we have built a thriving community resource center in the heart of Southold Town that is providing necessities, resources and educational opportunities, uplifting families and building a more equitable community.”

And all this has been going on while this hair-on-fire, doom-and-gloomer has been sucking her thumb and decrying the state of the planet and the species. I am so grateful that while I’ve been fumbling with my shoelaces, many others have already suited up and shown up to take responsibility for our community and the well-being of our world at large.

I’m grateful that I can stop trying to cobble together my own rickety band-wagon and hop aboard ones that are already in motion.

Yes, I was disheartened by the election results, and yes, many things that we cherish in this world are in jeopardy, and have been for a long time. But, as that one power-packed issue of the Reporter reminds me, many, many people, across the country and the world, cherish the very things that I do and are already engaged in defending them.

What I can do right now is stop whining and start joining forces, and be grateful that I can still contribute.

In the meantime, the very least (or most) I can do is follow Chris Holifield’s lead in his April 17, 2024 Facebook post: “…I will not stand to live in a world where love is invisible. Join me in showing kindness, understanding, and judging less. Be kind to a stranger, be forgiving with yourself, give grace to friends who are having a bad day. And if you can’t FIND kindness, BE kindness.”

And BE gratitude, too. Hmm — great name for a column.