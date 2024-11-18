Shelter Island Justice Court, Nov. 18, 2024

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Aug. 5, 2024 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Edwin Amaya, two pedestrian crossing violations, reduced from speeding 42 mph in a 25-mph zone and unlicensed driving, fined $100 for each.

Cynthia G. Andonian, pedestrian crossing violation, reduced from speeding 50 mph in a 35-mph zone, $100.

Luis T. Aucapina Tigre, pedestrian crossing violation, reduced from speeding 52 mph in a 35-mph zone, $100.

Katherine L. Birch, pedestrian crossing violation, reduced from speeding, $100.

Angela C. Bowman, pedestrian crossing violation, reduced from cellphone use while driving, $100.

Peter T. Dennerlink, no flotation device for child under 12, $50.

Richard Fertig, pedestrian crossing violation, changed from no PFD for a child under 12, $100.

Ronal G. Guiracocha Parapi, two pedestrian crossing violations, reduced from speeding 42 mph in a 25-mph zone and unlicensed operation, $100 for each.

Nikita S. Hill, pedestrian crossing violation, reduced from insurance violation, $150.

Seth J. Kelley, pedestrian crossing violation, reduced from speeding 33 mph in a 20-mph school zone, $100.

Cullen D. McCarthy, pedestrian crossing violation, reduced from speeding 51 mph in a 35-mph zone, $100.

Miriam S. Munoz Astudillo, pedestrian crossing violation, reduced from speeding 42 mph in a 25-mph zone, $100.

Luis Perez, fish out of season, $150.

William J. Sanford, driving while intoxicated, $400 plus $260.

Twenty cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar.