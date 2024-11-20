How you can serve on the Library’s Board of Trustees: Nominations open for January election

A rendering of the expanded Shelter Island Public Library.(Courtesy illustration)

BY SHELTER ISLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY

In 2011 the Board of Trustees amended the Shelter Island Library’s by-laws to open the election of its Board of Trustees to members of the Shelter Island Library Association and to increase the number of trustees to 13 from 11.

Trustees had been elected through the library’s 130-year history by its sitting board. The election of trustees is held at the library’s annual meeting on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 at 10 a.m.

What are the roles and responsibilities of the Board of Trustees?

The Board of Trustees develops the mission of the library, adopts policies governing the library, appoints and evaluates a Library Director, reviews programs and services, maintains the physical facility, sets personnel policy for the staff and exercises fiduciary responsibility for the use of all funds. Its members also serve as advocates for the library in every possible manner.

Who is eligible to serve as a trustee?

Residents of Shelter Island Town who hold a valid Shelter Island Public Library card are members of the Association. Members 18 years of age and over are voting members. Any member of the Association who is 18 years old or over and is not employed by the library or holds an elected office in town government is eligible for election to the Board of Trustees.

What are the terms of office?

The 13 members of the board serve staggered three-year terms. A trustee may serve three consecutive terms for a total of nine years. Trustees shall be eligible for re-election at the end of each three-year term and, following three three-year terms, after one (1) year off the board.

How will trustees be elected?

Trustees shall be elected by plurality vote of Association members in attendance at the Board’s annual meeting which will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Any Shelter Island resident, 18 years and older, with a valid library card, may vote on the slate of nominees.

Voting will be by paper ballot if there are more nominees than open seats. In the case of a single slate, voting will be done by a show of hands.

What are the qualifications for a Board seat?

Members serve on the board as volunteers with no compensation.

The library’s small staff and tight budget make hands-on board support integral to its functioning. Members fill critical roles — legal, financial management, long range planning, facilities maintenance, human resources, fundraising/donor relations/grant writing, communications/public relations — so potential trustees must bring necessary and appropriate skill sets.

Two seats on the library’s Board of Trustees will be up for election by the membership at the annual meeting on Jan. 25, 2025 at 10 a.m.

What is the time commitment of a library trustee?

The full board meets once a month on the third Monday of each month and board meetings typically last two hours. In addition, all trustees serve on one or more standing or ad hoc committees such as finance, human resources, long range planning, facilities and technology which meet more often. With committee meetings and special projects, a trustee time commitment is from three hours per month upwards.

Trustees must be present in person in order to vote and for their presence to count towards a quorum. No participation via Zoom or any other remote platform is permitted under the laws of New York State. Two consecutive absences without a valid reason and a member may be asked to resign.

How do I submit a name for nomination?

If you are interested in a vacancy, please send a written letter of intent to stand for election with information about your background and qualifications to the Nominating Committee c/o the Shelter Island Library, PO Box 2016, Shelter Island, NY 11964, or via email to Terry Lucas, Library Director, ([email protected]).

Please indicate “Trustee Application” in the subject line.

How is the slate determined?

After reviewing applicants’ letters and conducting interviews, the Nominating Committee will recommend a slate to the Board of Trustees, taking into account the skills that the board needs. Depending upon the number of seats available and the number of qualified candidates, the slate may be either contested (more candidates than seats) or uncontested (equal number of candidates and seats.)

Questions on this should be addressed to Nominating Committee c/o Terry Lucas at the above email address.

MISSION

The Shelter Island Public Library’s mission is to provide state-of-the art resources, services, and technologies to meet the current and evolving needs of the community. It is the town’s primary year-round information and cultural resource for both residents and visitors. The Library’s staff and Board of Trustees focus on providing materials, services, programs, events, activities and staffing that promote education, information access and usage, entertainment and the arts, for the benefit and enrichment of all segments of the community. Key audiences include adults, children of all ages, students, and seniors as well as patrons with special needs. Critical resources include space, excellent staff, facilities, free programs and open access to materials and media.