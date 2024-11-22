Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Pulling together

The mosaic in the floor of the Shelter Island School lobby. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

Last week, the third part of an innovative and much-needed program of events on an epidemic that is plaguing our youth finished with a survivor telling students of his recovery from that public health crisis.

Jackson Rohrer’s story in the paper chronicled the conclusion of the program, which was financed with grant money secured by the Shelter Island Police Department for the events, and presented in conjunction with Shelter Island School and Town Social Worker Alexandra Hakim.

Richard Jensen, a survivor of years of opioid addiction that left him near death several times and put him in prison, had a message of hope, but also one of warning to anyone who might inadvertently follow his twisted path to the bottom.

The forums at the school were part of a “Sharing Agreement,” a legal settlement totaling $2.6 billion that New York Attorney General Letitia James negotiated with pharmaceutical companies that were involved in manufacturing, distributing, and selling opioids. The funds are earmarked for communities in New York for treatment, recovery and prevention.

Suffolk County was allocated funds through the agreement and distributed them to the towns. Shelter Island Town’s portion is approximately $100,000 annually for three years, which began in 2023.

The incidence of deaths due to drug overdoses is a national crisis. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there were 107,543 drug overdose deaths in the United States during 2023.

The funds for Shelter Island have been divided into two general categories — enforcement and social services. About $70,000 is allocated to law enforcement, while $30,000 goes toward social services, specifically to support the work of Town Social Worker Hakim.

On the enforcement side, Sgt. Anthony Rando has taken the lead to organize the Department’s response. The Department has supported the East End Drug Task Force in opioid-related casework by covering overtime costs. Working with Ms. Hakim, Sgt. Rando proposed the educational series. The Police Department plans to allocate around $15,000 this year toward this series.

The kick-off presentation in September was given by HUGS, Inc., which helps those struggling with addiction on the East End. HUGS (Human Understanding & Growth Services) is an agency licensed by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

Last month, the continuing series was led by Officer David Gomez, a 14-year veteran of law enforcement with national expertise in social media and juvenile safety. Officer Gomez focused on educating students, parents and teachers about the latest technology trends and online dangers.

And last week Richard Jensen gave a presentation at the school for students. Mr. Jensen overcame 15 years of addiction, serving seven years in jail. He shared his story and brought a message of recovery and resilience.

We salute the Shelter Island Police Department and Sgt. Rando, Shelter Island School, Ms. Hakim, Suffolk County and New York Attorney General Letitia James. They have pulled together to do something that will save lives and help educate young people to help themselves, and be prepared to pass on knowledge on the perils of narcotics.